New wellness offer : Private spas in Bonn from 2023

Wellnest will open at Borheimer Straße 127 in Bonn in March 2023. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Starting next year, Bonn will offer private spas for rent on an hourly basis. The concept has already been tried and tested in numerous cities nationwide. Wellnest is the first provider to come to Bonn.

A new spa is to open in Bonn next year. The provider Wellnest, which already operates a branch in Essen, has already begun renovation work at Bornheimer Straße 127. The opening is planned for March 2023, according to Jana Pieper, a spokeswoman for the company. At the same time, motorbike accessories retailer Polo will move into the former ProMarkt next to Wellnest.

The special thing about the new spa offer: it is not a public wellness area, but several private suites that can be rented by the hour for up to four people.

In Bonn, Wellnest is the first provider of this kind, but the concept has already been tried and tested. An employee of another company in this sector, who wishes to remain anonymous, explains: "The principle is that people have their peace and quiet there. Especially people who don't feel comfortable in a public sauna." This is because the time spent in the private wellness area takes place without direct contact with the staff.

At Wellnest, the nests are each equipped with a whirlpool, a sauna, an experience shower, a lounging area and a bathroom, the company writes on its website. Guests can choose their sauna infusion, music and sound or video effects in their nest during the booking period, it also says.

A quarter of an hour before the end of the rented period, an acoustic signal sounds to indicate that the stay will be over in 15 minutes, Pieper explains. "Anyone who overstays their stay has to pay a fee," she continues. This is also common practice with other providers.

Booking a private spa in good time

"We will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight in Bonn, just as we are in Essen," the Wellnest spokeswoman indicates. Guests can book their personal spa offer months in advance: This is possible for a period of two to four hours at different rates - depending on the day of the week and time of the visit.

Those who want to rent a spa area can do so via the provider's website. "Weekends and holidays are particularly popular and sometimes booked up months in advance," reports the employee of a spa. Especially in winter, she says, they are booked up particularly quickly. Jana Pieper also says: "People sometimes book for special occasions a year in advance." But often an offer can still be found spontaneously - provided that the guests are flexible in terms of time.

A nationwide trend

Private spas were in particular demand during the pandemic, but the concept is also popular regardless, says Pieper. Besides Wellnest, there are other companies that have a similar offer: MyWellness has locations in Essen, Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Bochum, Berlin, Cologne and Dortmund. Viwa Spa is in Wuppertal, My Spa in Munich, Mainz and Hanover and Pure Spa in Oberhausen.

Jana Pieper of Wellnest states, "We are planning to open another location in Hamburg and want to expand across Germany." When looking for new locations, such as the one in Bonn, she says it is important to look for a central location, good transport links and parking facilities.

OTHER OFFERS IN BONN Public spas and saunas - Bonn Marriott Hotel Platz d. Vereinten Nationen 4, 53113 Bonn; opening hours: Mon. to Fri. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat. and Sun. from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - Kameha Spa & Wellness Am Bonner Bogen 1, 53227 Bonn;opening hours: daily from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - Roman Baths Albert-Mertes-Straße 11, 53498 Bad Breisig;

opening hours; thermal baths: Mon. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tues. to Thurs. and Sun. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sauna opening hours: Mon. day off, Tues., Wed., Fri., Sat. and Sun. from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wed. from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (ladies' sauna)

The demand for the wellness rooms is high, according to the providers. Many customers are particularly enthusiastic about the privacy. But it is precisely this that also poses various challenges for the businesses, according to the employee of a spa, who does not wish to be named.

Some people break the rulesIn spas, it is forbidden to take food and drinks inside or to use the sauna without a towel. But it is difficult to control compliance with the rules, the spa employee reports: "It is a difficult issue. We are not legally allowed to check guests' bags, and we can't hang cameras in the suites."

If it is obvious that a visitor does not have a towel with them, they have to rent one, she reports. But guests' behaviour in the private rooms cannot be controlled, she adds. "Whether people have sexual intercourse in the premises, for example, we cannot prevent that," says the staff member.

She has also experienced that smoking was prohibited in the suites. However, the staff intervened immediately because of the smell of smoke. Pieper refers to the general regulations when asked by the GA: "The guest agrees to the house rules. It's just like a public spa." So everyone has to abide by the rules of the facility.