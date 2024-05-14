Camp set up in the Hofgarten in Bonn Pro-Palestinian group protests against university event

According to the student union, the campers in Bonn tried to spread their message in the canteen on Friday, but the canteen manager stopped them. A video published on Instagram shows an attempt to declare a political stance during a lecture. The lecturer and audience rebuked the attempt. Another video shows a group of campers from the Hofgarten (one with a flag) apparently being turned away by the university building superintendent at the entrance. They were complaining because they wanted to get in to use the restrooms. University spokesman Andreas Archut explained that the reason they were not allowed inside was because portable toilets had been set up at the camp. The university restrooms were intended for use by students and staff.