Same day as Ukraine festival Pro-Russian motorcade in Cologne much smaller than announced

The fact that the original route was to go past the festival had been considered a provocation, and two counter-demonstrations had been organised, one at the Chocolate Museum and one at Heumarkt. While the one at the chocolate museum did not come into contact with the passing pro-Moscow supporters because the route had been changed, the pro-Russian parade drove past the other counter-demonstration at Heumarkt. But there were no incidents, as the police reported. Several hundred people were gathered at the Chocolate Museum counter-demonstration and about 50 at Heumarkt.