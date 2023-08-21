Same day as Ukraine festival Pro-Russian motorcade in Cologne much smaller than announced
Cologne · Cars decorated with Russian and Soviet flags wanted to drive past a Ukrainian cultural festival. This smacked of trouble, and the police were on the scene with a large contingent.
A pro-Russian motorcade and two counter-demonstrations for Ukraine in Cologne did not escalate as had been feared. A spokesperson for the police said on Sunday afternoon that there had been no significant incidents. The Moscow supporters were able to mobilise far fewer people than expected: According to police, the convoy consisted of about 40 and not the registered 200 vehicles with 1000 people. The authorities in charge of the corso had changed the route at short notice, so that the cars carrying Russian and Soviet flags did not pass a Ukrainian cultural festival near the chocolate museum.
The fact that the original route was to go past the festival had been considered a provocation, and two counter-demonstrations had been organised, one at the Chocolate Museum and one at Heumarkt. While the one at the chocolate museum did not come into contact with the passing pro-Moscow supporters because the route had been changed, the pro-Russian parade drove past the other counter-demonstration at Heumarkt. But there were no incidents, as the police reported. Several hundred people were gathered at the Chocolate Museum counter-demonstration and about 50 at Heumarkt.
Meanwhile, several thousand people celebrated the Ukrainian cultural festival. The Blue-Yellow Cross Association had invited people to see art from the Eastern European country and there was a colourful stage programme with dances, singing and instrumental music. There were tents with traditional food and workshops and handmade products from Ukraine were on sale. Children who had fled Ukraine performed in a talent competition.
In sunny summer weather, the mood was exuberant, the colours blue and yellow were omnipresent. But the horror of the war remained present: with virtual reality glasses, visitors could take a look at Ukrainian cities and get an impression of the extent of the destruction.
A spokesperson for the association was satisfied with the large number of visitors and the way the cultural festival went in the cathedral city. "Everything went peacefully." The donations collected are to be used to buy ambulances for Ukraine.
Orginal Text: dpa
Translation: Jean Lennox