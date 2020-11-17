Concrete wall fell onto motorway near Cologne : Proceedings after death of female driver on A3

dpa/Fire brigade Cologne Foto: dpa/Feuerwehr Köln

Cologne Because of the concrete wall that fell down on the A3 near Cologne, the public prosecutor's office has initiated proceedings against persons unknown for negligent homicide. It is also to be clarified how the slab could have come loose. The building component killed a woman on Friday.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The public prosecutor's office has initiated proceedings against persons unknown for negligent homicide because of the concrete wall that fell down onto the A3 near Cologne. The aim is to clarify whether the death of the driver is due to "criminally accusable behaviour of one or more persons", a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office announced on Monday on request. An expert is to find out how the slab could have come loose, the spokesperson went on to say.

However, a spokesperson for Straßen.NRW announced on Monday that there were no further signs that any other plates were loose. It was not yet clear when the righthand lanes in the section along the noise barrier would be released again.

On Friday, a concrete slab weighing five tonnes had fallen from a noise barrier on the A3 in Cologne onto a car in front of the Dellbrück junction. The driver of the car died when her car was smashed.