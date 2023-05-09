Rally Protest against Roger Waters in front of Cologne Cathedral

Waters has been criticised for his closeness to the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) campaign, which calls for a comprehensive boycott of the state of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. The Society for Christian-Jewish Cooperation said that Waters repeatedly floated a balloon in the shape of a pig with a Star of David and capitalism symbols above the concert-goers. The so-called "Jewish pig" is an anti-Semitic image that has been widespread since the Middle Ages. The Star of David was not visible at Waters' concert in Hamburg on Sunday.