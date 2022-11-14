Kameha hotel : Public prosecutor's office investigates after deployment of the special police force

Foto: Axel Vogel 13 Bilder SEK-Einsatz am Hotel Kameha Grand in Bonn

After the deployment of special police forces (SEK) at the Kameha Grand Hotel in Bonn, the public prosecutor's office has set up an investigative commission. The hotel continued to operate normally after the operation and put on a gala.

Things were confusing when the police stormed the luxury hotel Kameha Grand in Beuel with a special task force (SEK) on Saturday. Three men, whose relationship to each other the police say is still unclear, were arrested. According to police spokesperson Frank Piontek, no hotel guests or other persons were endangered during the operation. "We are continuing to investigate at high pressure and extensively in all directions to find out what is behind all this," said Piontek. An investigative commission has been set up in close coordination with the Bonn public prosecutor's office.

Arrest in the back of the hotel lobby

Piontek said that the police had received an emergency call at around 1 pm on Saturday saying that a 42-year-old man who was in the hotel at the time had been threatened. Since the possibility of armed persons could not be ruled out, the control centre then sent several patrol cars and special forces to the Bonner Bogen.

According to GA information, the incidents took place in a rear area of the spacious hotel lobby. The area around Joseph-Schumpeter-Allee was cordoned off and at around 3.30 p.m. police officers armed with submachine guns entered the hotel and arrested two men, including the 42-year-old. The officers used a taser in the process. According to Piontek, one of the two suspects was slightly injured during the arrest.

Third man arrested later

It was not until around 4.15 pm that the two men were escorted out of the hotel one after the other by officers and led to police cars. They were then taken to police headquarters, only 500 metres away, where they were questioned. The police then focused their investigations on another man who might also have been involved in the events at the hotel. "We then also temporarily arrested this man," said Piontek. According to research by the GA, at least one of the suspects was not a hotel guest.

Criminal investigators were busy collecting evidence at the luxury hotel until 11 pm on Saturday evening. The police also seized a car in the vicinity of the hotel. However, Piontek would neither confirm nor deny this when asked. Nor did he want to comment on the question of whether weapons were involved in the situation that initially led to an emergency call and finally to the police action, referring to the ongoing investigations. One of the central questions is the relationship between the three and how the events escalated.

Hotel team put on a gala after the scare

Andreas Graeber-Stuch, General Manager of the Kameha Grand Hotel, was still reeling from the events on Sunday: "Of course, we would like different things to happen," he said. Especially since a big fundraising gala with 470 guests was held in his hotel on Saturday evening. The organiser was the Reiner Meutsch Foundation Fly & Help, which supports the construction of schools in developing countries. Meutsch, a bus operator from the Westerwald, took over the Berge & Meer travel agency in 1989 with his business partner Klaus Scheyer and built it up into one of the leading companies in Germany. "We were able to stage this gala, including a four-course meal, without any problems thanks to our great team and an extremely good cooperation with the Bonn police," said Andreas Graeber-Stuch.

The hotel didn't have to be evacuated. However, hotel guests were guided in and out of the building through a side entrance until the last police officers left.

There was always a "good exchange of information" with the emergency services, said Graeber-Stuch. "I was very grateful for this. My staff and I felt completely safe and in competent hands the whole time." He said that he had been informed by the police about the cordoning off measures at around 2 p.m., as well as about the access of the SEK and the removal of the cordons between 3.30 and 4 p.m.

Afterwards, the employees were able to get back to their daily business, such as checking in the guests, in spite of the ongoing investigation in the hotel and the search for clues. They were then also intensively involved in keeping the guests informed. All in all, Graeber-Stuch says: "It was an absolutely controlled situation and at no time did we feel unsafe."

He is puzzled about the background. "Before the incident, there were no abnormalities in the hotel operations that would have indicated a tense situation." At the time of the operation, there would have been several hundred people in the hotel.

Original text: Michael Wrobel, Axel Vogel and Nicolas Ottersbach