European Football Championship 2021 : Public viewing can be found at these places in Bonn

Some football fans gathered in the Nyx beer garden to watch the beginning of the European Football Championship. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn It's that time again: The European Football Championship started on Friday and despite Covid, some Bonn pubs are offering public viewing. Of course, special rules have to be followed for those who want to attend. Here’s an overview of places you can go.

Football fans have had to wait a year for the European Championship, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday evening, June 11, it got off to a start with Turkey playing against Italy in the Olympic Stadium in Rome. For many fans, public viewing is a key part of the soccer championships. Due to the decreasing incidence values, it is allowed again in Bonn, even if there are fewer opportunities for public viewing than usual. The German team will kick off at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, against the leading contender, France.

Hotspots on the pub scene

This year, significantly fewer pubs, bars and cafés are offering public viewing than in previous years. Among the places that will be setting up large televisions are still many well-known locations such as the "Mausefalle 33 1/3" on Weberstrasse, the "Harmonie" on Frongasse, the "Unfassbar" on Breite Strasse or the "Rheinbrücke Beuel" on Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. A total of 36 preliminary matches will be played before June 23, all of which will be finished before 11 p.m. at the latest. Our map shows an overview of the pubs offering public viewing:

From the round of 16 onwards, the matches will not start until 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and - in the event of extra time and penalty shootouts - will not finish until after 11 p.m., but in any case before midnight. The crisis team of the city of Bonn has decided that the European Championship matches may be shown in the outdoor dining areas with sound until midnight at the latest. The final at Wembley Stadium in London will kick off at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

No public viewing at larger venues and in halls

There will be no large public viewing events this year. The outdoor screen at the Kameha Grand Hotel will not be set up. The same applies to the Brückenforum at the Kennedy Bridge and the Kinopolis in Bad Godesberg.

Are car motorcades allowed?

According to Monika Hörig, spokeswoman for the city of Bonn, there are basically no major concerns about motorcades in terms of infection control - provided the people stay in their cars.

In case of traffic violations that could be caused by potential motorcades, the Bonn police will respond according to established protocols, she said. "We are, after all, familiar with such situations, but we will reinforce our personnel accordingly for the games," said Dominik Gaida, spokesman for the Bonn police.

INFO Exemption for public viewing outdoors At the moment, there is actually a ban on public address systems where there is outdoor dining. But in Bonn, all matches of the European Football Championship may be broadcasted until midnight because the city administration is granting an exemption in keeping with the State Immission Control Act. Because the crisis management team ruled that sound can be broadcasted until midnight, restaurants and pubs do not need to apply for special permission. Previously, the NRW Ministry of the Environment had in principle permitted broadcasts in outdoor areas of pubs and restaurants until midnight, despite a noise protection ordinance. However, Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser appealed to people to comply with the rules in place.

Orig. tex: Dierk Himstedt

Translation: ck

(ga)