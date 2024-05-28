European Football Championship 2024 Public viewing in Bonn and the region

Bonn/Region · The European Football Championship kicks off in Germany on June 14. Whether you are looking for that stadium feeling at a public viewing place or a more cozy atmosphere in an old-established pub: In Bonn and the region, there are many opportunities to join in the excitement with beer, food and a good atmosphere.

28.05.2024 , 07:56 Uhr

There are several opportunities around Bonn to watch the European Championship in the company of other fans. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff