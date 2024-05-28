European Football Championship 2024 Public viewing in Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · The European Football Championship kicks off in Germany on June 14. Whether you are looking for that stadium feeling at a public viewing place or a more cozy atmosphere in an old-established pub: In Bonn and the region, there are many opportunities to join in the excitement with beer, food and a good atmosphere.
Public viewing at Heumarkt, Tanzbrunnen and Konrad-Adenauer-Ufer in Cologne
Soccer fans who were not able to secure tickets can watch the five European Championship matches in Cologne in the public viewing areas at Heumarkt and Tanzbrunnen. According to the City of Cologne, the areas offer space for a total of 20,000 football fans.
After hearing from security officials and football fan clubs, the City of Cologne has reserved a special area for the Scotland v Switzerland match on Wednesday, June 19 and the England v Slovenia match on Tuesday, June 25. The area, encompassing nearly 30,000 square meters is located on Konrad-Adenauer-Ufer between Goldgasse and Theodor-Heuss-Ring.
City district festival in Duisdorf
On the weekend of June 14 to 16 - parallel to the first match day - a district festival and trade show will take place in Hardtberg. The opening match, in which the German national team meets the Scottish national team, will be shown at the public viewing on the Schickshof.
Rheinbach Classics
Music, engines, petticoats: that's the motto of the Rheinbach Classics on June 29. As there is a possibility that Germany will play the first game of the round of 16 on June 29, the organizers of the Rheinbach Classics have already applied for licenses for (pubic viewing) on the match day.
City of Bonn does not organize public viewing
The City of Bonn itself will not be organizing a public viewing event or setting up fan zones. In response to a press inquiry, the city said it was up to Bonn's pubs and restaurants.
These pubs, restaurants and cafés in Bonn and the region are offering public viewing
- Op de Miel, Kölnstrasse 175, Bonn: This traditional restaurant on the edge of Bonn's Altstadt offers plenty of space, freshly prepared food and a European Championship menu. All European Championship matches will be shown both indoors and outdoors on the terrace. Contact: Tel.: 0228/629 5915, opdemiel.de
- Wache, Heerstrasse 145, Bonn: This classic in Bonn's Altstadt will be on hand for the Euro 2024 with its usual legendary atmosphere and cheerful ambience. According to proprietor Tobi Epping, all European Championship matches will be shown starting at 6 pm. Germany matches starting before 6 p.m. will also be broadcast. Contact: www-die-wache.com, Facebook & Instagram
- Zebulon, Stockenstrasse 19, Bonn: This quaint pub in the heart of Bonn is full of rustic charm wrapped in blue and yellow. In the Zebulon, all matches are broadcast on three televisions, even parallel. According to the proprietor, various European Championship events are also planned. Contact: Tel.: 0228 / 9297 9277
- Nyx, Vorgebirgsstrasse 19, Bonn: While the Nyx will be operating as normal indoors, there will once again be a public viewing area with plenty of seating on Frankenplatz during this year's European Championships. Contact: www.das-nyx.de, Facebook & Instagram
- stadthüsje, Berliner Platz 2 (Stadthaus): A pub and living room in one: it's not just Bonn city employees who stop off at stadthüsje in the Stadthaus after work. Students and cocktail lovers also find their way there. According to the manager, all "relevant matches" will be shown in the outdoor area during the European Championships. This includes all Germany matches. Further information about the public viewing will be announced on the Instagram page. Contact: Tel.: 0228/76365004, Instagram
- Fiddlers, Frongasse 9, Bonn: With two and a half floors and plenty of outdoor space, Irish home cooking and a drinks menu, Fiddlers in Endenich offers the best environment for fans of the Emerald Isle and, this year again, for European Championship spectators. On weekdays, only England, Germany and Ireland matches are shown starting at 3 pm. Otherwise the pub opens as usual at 5 pm. On weekends, all European Championship matches are shown. Contact: Tel.: 0228/614161, Instagram & Facebook
- Buena Vida Havanna, Clemens-August-Strasse 1, Bonn: Not far from the Botanical Gardens in the heart of Poppelsdorf is the Havanna restaurant with Cuban flair and international cuisine. All European Championship matches are broadcast both indoors and outdoors. According to the management, reservations are not available at this time. Contact: Tel.: 0228/721 88 84, www.havanna-bonn.de
- Café Korrekt, Brüdergasse 14, Bonn: All European Championship matches will be shown in the outdoor area. Contact: Tel.: 0228 651 018, Facebook
- John Barleycorn, Heerstrasse 52, Bonn: All European Championship matches are broadcast starting at 6 pm. The John Barleycorn will open earlier during the final round and for Germany matches in the group stage that start before the actual opening time (5 pm). Contact: Tel: 0228 / 1803 4684, www.johnbarleycorn.de
- Sion im Carré, Neue Poststrasse 15, Siegburg: It is almost a tradition in Siegburg that the S-Carré on Neue Poststrasse, between the old Siegburg city wall and the Kreissparkasse, welcomes sports fans to watch soccer in the open air. "We will have a 15 square meter LED wall in the outdoor area," says owner Augustin Bagaric.
This list is not exhaustive. Do you have any other tips on public viewing offers in Bonn and the region? Then send us an email to online@ga.de!
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub, Emre Koc; Translation: ck)