September 8–10 Pützchens Markt and Bonn SDG Days: Tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Enjoy the last hot summer evenings at Pützchens Markt and travel through music history at the Beethoven Festival: Our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
The possibly last midsummer weekend of the year has some exciting events in store for Bonn: Pützchens Markt brings action, the Beethovenfest and the Bonn Song Slam offer a variety of musical impressions, and the Bonn SDG Days and the Bonn Energy Days provide information about sustainability. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Pützchens Market
The five-day traditional folk festival Pützchens Markt starts with the parade on Friday at noon. With over 500 attractions, including more than 170 rides, visitors can catch up on a bit of summer in the best weather. The grand finale is the fireworks display on Kirmes Tuesday.
Where: Marktwiese Pützchen, 53229 Bonn.
When: Friday, 8 September to Tuesday, 12 September.
Admission: free of charge.
Beethovenfest
American avant-garde, a concert between baroque, romantic and modern and the 17 UN goals in an orchestral setting: this weekend, the Beethovenfest takes music lovers on a musical journey through space and time. With "Seven Last Words", the ensemble reflektor will bid farewell to Bonners into the new week on Sunday evening.
Endenich celebrates its district festival on Sunday in conjunction with the Beethovenfest. Tickets for the chamber music concerts on the Endenich Culture Mile are already sold out.
Where: various locations in the Bonn city area.
When: The festival runs until Sunday, 24 September.
Admission: depends on the event.
Bonn SDG Days
Fittingly for the beginning of autumn, the city of Bonn is stretching umbrellas over Friedrichstraße - but not to forestall rainy autumn weather. Under the motto "Bonn has #Sustainability on its umbrella", the colourful umbrellas stand for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. These will be in the foreground during the next three weeks: lectures, exhibitions, workshops and concerts will inform, discuss and entertain. An overview of all events of the Bonn SDG Days can be found here.
Where: Various locations in the city of Bonn.
When: Sunday, 10 September, until Sunday, 1 October.
Admission: free of charge.
ZeroHungerRun Bonn
For the sixth time, the #ZeroHungerRun Bonn will take place as a prelude to the Bonn SDG Days. Runners can choose between five and ten kilometres. The bambini run is over 400 metres. The starting donation will be used to fight hunger and poverty in Sierra Leone.
Where: Rheinauen recreational park, 53113 Bonn.
When: Sunday, 10 September, 11 am.
Registration: free of charge, a start donation is requested.
Bonn Energy Days
The City of Bonn, SWB Energie und Wasser, the energy advisory service of the Bonn Consumer Advice Centre and the Bonn Energy Agency are organising the Bonn Energy Days to promote "climate-conscious building, housing and living". Right at the beginning, the Info & Advice Day will take place on Saturday on Münsterplatz. At various information stands, interested parties can get advice on the topics of solar energy, heating exchange and mobility.
Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn and online.
When: Saturday, 9 September, until Friday, 22 September.
Admission: free of charge.
Bonn Songslam: Annual Finale
The preliminary rounds are over - now it's all about the final triumph. The six winners who prevailed over their competitors in the preliminary rounds will once again face the audience's judgement in a final match. The finalists will each present two songs of their own.
Where: Kulturwohnzimmer RheinBühne, Oxfordstraße 20 to 22, 53111 Bonn.
When: Friday, 8 September, 8 to 10.30 pm.
Tickets: 10 Euro. Tickets are available in the RheinBühne ticket shop and at the box office.
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)