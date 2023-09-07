September 8–10 Pützchens Markt and Bonn SDG Days: Tips for the weekend

Fittingly for the beginning of autumn, the city of Bonn is stretching umbrellas over Friedrichstraße - but not to forestall rainy autumn weather. Under the motto "Bonn has #Sustainability on its umbrella", the colourful umbrellas stand for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. These will be in the foreground during the next three weeks: lectures, exhibitions, workshops and concerts will inform, discuss and entertain. An overview of all events of the Bonn SDG Days can be found here.