Famous fair in Bonn-Beuel : Pützchens Markt is cancelled again for 2021

Some organisers have already cancelled their events for this year, others are sticking to the dates or postponing them. Here's an overview of what's going on in Bonn in the coming months:

The Panama Open-Air Festival on the first weekend of July in Bonn's Rheinaue is scheduled to take place almost as normal with tens of thousands of visitors. Every visitor will have to take a PCR or rapid test before being allowed on the grounds.

The Kulturgarten at Römerbad will be opened by DJ Felix Jaehn on June 18. Among others, Max Giesinger, Revolverheld, Kasalla and Carolin Kebekus have also announced their presence. Dieter Nuhr and Eckart von Hirschhausen will also be on stage.

At KunstRasen in the Gronau, the early dates have been postponed to 2022, but there is still hope for the late ones starting in August. Then, for example, Element of Crime, Helge Schneider, Rea Garvey, Lea, and Jan Delay would perform. Lionel Richie's show has already been moved to next year.

The Green Juice Festival will not take place this year. However, the organisers have already announced a date for 2022: namely, the weekend of July 29 and 30. Tickets for 2021 will remain valid. And the line-up is also to remain unchanged.

The Beer Exchange in the Rheinaue is cancelled this year. Organiser Werner Nolden had not even scheduled a date. It will continue next year in July.