Clara Fey Grammar School Pupils send relief supplies to Kherson
Bonn · Pupils from Clara Fey Grammar School have loaded an aid transport for Ukraine. There are also Ukrainian pupils at the school who now feel almost at home.
The schoolyard of the Clara-Fey-Gymnasium (CFG) was a hive of activity: around 20 pupils were helping to load a sprinter. To be more precise, dozens of boxes packed full of donations were about to be taken on a long journey to Ukraine. Destination: the Kherson region, where the fighting is particularly fierce following the Russian invasion. What made the relief operation so special was that some young Ukrainian refugees, who now go to school at CFG, helped to select the donations and load them - and were happy to do so
From the perspective of CFG student representative Florian (15), the latest donation campaign continues what was started with the city of Bonn shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year. "We collect donations as a school collective." After all, this war was also "a kind of shock" for the pupils. That's why the school had already organised its first aid shipment in spring 2022: 360 parcels for Ukrainian children (GA reported). The father of a pupil with Ukrainian roots had driven them to the Ukrainian border back then. This time, the donations are going to the Kherson region, where the aforementioned pupil's father also wants to ensure that the boxes end up in the right hands, according to school director Christoph Dahmen.
Donating what is useful
When choosing what to donate, "we thought about what the people there could use," said student representative Marleen (16): "For example, non-perishable food and hygiene products." The needs of different age groups were also taken into account. "Our aim was to find things that could make life at least a little more pleasant in bad times." That's why they also sat down with the twelve Ukrainian classmates who now attend the school: "Some of them still have friends or relatives in the Kherson region," Florian explained. The boxes in the individual classes were then filled on the basis of these findings.
The German pupils were able to talk at length about the horrors of war with Anastasia (15), for example. She fled Kiev with part of her family at the beginning of the war and has been attending the CFG for around six months. In good German, she explains that "it's terrible when I talk to my grandma on the phone, who still lives in Kiev, and she tells me about the bombing and rocket attacks". But that is now part of everyday life. The aid campaign has therefore come at exactly the right time: "The people in my home country need this now."
"The Ukrainian pupils also organised a poster campaign to inform their German classmates about the situation in their home country," explained German teacher Hedwig Nospers. The poster wall highlighted the devastating floods following the destruction of the Kachowka Dam on 6 June 2023. The federal city of Bonn also launched the "Bonn helps Kherson" donation project in March.
"The universities at home are destroyed"
Particularly in view of the everyday horrors of the war at home, Dimitri (17), who also comes from Kiev, sees his future in Bad Godesberg for the time being alongside Anastasia: "I feel comfortable at CFG and therefore want to do my Abitur here." After all, this is recognised in Ukraine, he emphasises in equally good German.
Hedwig Nospers is partly responsible for the good German, as she and a colleague support the Ukrainian pupils in addition to the normal timetable. This is made possible thanks to funding from the Cologne Archdiocese's "New Neighbours" project, says headmaster Christoph Dahmen: "The aim is to enable Ukrainian pupils to complete their schooling." Valeria (17) from Kharkiv is already thinking about a school-leaving certificate in Germany: "I want to study here. The universities at home have been destroyed.“
(Original text: Axel Vogel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)