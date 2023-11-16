Clara Fey Grammar School Pupils send relief supplies to Kherson

The German pupils were able to talk at length about the horrors of war with Anastasia (15), for example. She fled Kiev with part of her family at the beginning of the war and has been attending the CFG for around six months. In good German, she explains that "it's terrible when I talk to my grandma on the phone, who still lives in Kiev, and she tells me about the bombing and rocket attacks". But that is now part of everyday life. The aid campaign has therefore come at exactly the right time: "The people in my home country need this now."