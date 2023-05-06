Demolition of the old DB parking garage Quantiusstrasse at Bonn Central Station fully closed as of Monday
Bonn · Due to the demolition of the old DB parking garage behind Bonn Central Station, Quantiusstrasse will be closed starting Monday. Numerous bus routes are affected.
Construction work has begun on the demolition of the old parking garage behind Bonn Central Train Station. The demolition company Hagedorn will remove the building structure by mid/end of June. B+B Parkhaus GmbH then plans to build a new parking garage for cars and bikes on that lot.
Starting Monday, the demolition will result in a one-week full closure of Quantiusstrasse. The closure will also affect bus services, said SWB Bus and Rail. Bus lines N9, 608, 609, 610, 611, 800, 845, SB69 will instead run from the bus stop "Karlstrasse" via Endenicher Strasse, Wittelsbacherring, Baumschulallee, Poppelsdorfer Allee to the south underpass and the ZOB (Central Bus Station).
After that, the buses will return to their usual routes. Passengers on lines N2, 604, 605, 606 and 607 also have to expect disruptions this week. From the "Haydnstrasse" stop, they will travel via Endenicher Allee, Baumschulallee and Poppelsdorfer Allee. These lines will also continue their route via the south underpass and the ZOB before returning to their regular routes.
The N5, 601, 602 and 603 also follow an alternative route. This detour is no different from the other lines from Baumschulallee. These buses only run from the stop "Beethovenallee" via Meckenheimer Allee.
"Colmantrastrasse/Hauptbahnhof" stop eliminated during closures
During the period of the closures, the "Colmantstrasse/Hauptbahnhof" stop, which is always very busy, will be completely eliminated. Passengers have the option of using the stations "Hauptbahnhof/ZOB" or "Poppelsdorfer Allee”.
For the rest of the time, the road will be opened on one side. From Monday until the end of demolition, the south tunnel to the platforms will not be accessible from Quantiusstrasse. The demolition company postponed the tunnel closure by a week because many commuters are expected to attend Rhine in Flames.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)