Demolition of the old DB parking garage Quantiusstrasse at Bonn Central Station fully closed as of Monday

After that, the buses will return to their usual routes. Passengers on lines N2, 604, 605, 606 and 607 also have to expect disruptions this week. From the "Haydnstrasse" stop, they will travel via Endenicher Allee, Baumschulallee and Poppelsdorfer Allee. These lines will also continue their route via the south underpass and the ZOB before returning to their regular routes.