July 19–21 Rad am Ring and GA Summer Garden: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Cycle around the Nürburgring, bid for fresh works of art and dance on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle: Here are these and other events in our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
While the Nürburgring is all about sport, the rest of the region is focussing on the arts this weekend: Concerts will be held on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle, at the Cologne CSD and at the Endenich funfair, and artworks will be exhibited in Königswinter. There is also the traditional Jakobsmarkt in Remagen - we provide tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
Rad am Ring
For more than 20 years, cycling enthusiasts have been meeting regularly at the Nürburgring to race around the legendary Nordschleife and discuss cycling innovations at the accompanying expo. The centrepiece is the 24-hour race, in which individual riders and teams of up to eight people tackle the approximately 26-kilometre route by day and night. In addition to the 24-hour race, there are other races on offer, including the Everyman race over various distances. Late registrations are possible on site until shortly before the events. The only exceptions are the 24-hour races. All information about Rad am Ring can be found in our article.
Where: Nürburgring, 53520 Nürburg
When: Friday, 19 July to Sunday, 21 July
Entry fees: vary depending on the discipline
GA Summer Garden: SoulCake
A full picnic basket, groovy beats and a unique view over Bonn: on three Sundays in summer, the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle will once again be transformed into a special location for regional artists for the GA Summer Garden. This Sunday, the Bonn band SoulCake will delight the audience: the eleven-piece band covers soul classics, funk, rock and pop with their own musical signature and attention to detail.
Where: Roof of the Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
When: Sunday, 21 July, 11.30 am to 2.30 pm
Admission: free of charge
Further dates: Sunday, 11 August and Sunday, 18 August
CSD in Cologne
Last weekend, around 1000 people demonstrated at the CSD demonstration in Bonn, followed this weekend by the multi-day CSD street festival in Cologne city centre as the conclusion of ColognePride. Under the motto ‘For human rights - Many. Together. Strong’, the festival celebrates diversity and demonstrates against discrimination and marginalisation. Numerous artists such as Tokio Hotel, Cat Ballou and Nemo will be performing on the three stages. There will also be live podcasts, cabaret and talks. The demonstration will march through Cologne city centre on 21 July. All information about the CSD programme and road closures can be found here.
Where: around Heumarkt, Gürzenich, Alter Markt, Pipinstraße and Elogiusplatz
When: Friday, 19 July to Sunday, 21 July
Admission: free of charge
Funfair in Endenich
Showmen, food trucks, live music: the Endenicher Krimes has it all. The live cover band CologneUnplugged will accompany the festive opening on Friday evening with Rhenish sounds, while Queen May Rock will play the hits of the British rock band Queen for the finale. Rhenish sauerbraten will be served for the morning pint on Sunday lunchtime.
Where: Magdalenenplatz, 53121 Bonn
When: Friday, 19 July, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, 20 July, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday, 21 July, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Note: The organisers recommend travelling by public transport to the
Exhibition for the 18th Wet Painting
Even before the paint on the colourful brushstrokes had dried, some of the fresh works of art had already been auctioned off. Nevertheless, not only the bidders can enjoy the unique pieces created during the 18th Wet Painting - from 19 to 27 July, the works of art will be exhibited in the former Sea Life in Königswinter. Visitors can also register on the bidding list during the exhibitions and bid for their favourite work. The final auction of the artworks will take place on Sunday, 28 July.
Where: Rheinallee 8, 53639 Königswinter
Opening hours of the exhibition: Fridays and Sundays from 12 to 6 pm
Admission: free of charge
Remagen St James' Market
Almost everything can be found at the annual St James‘ Market in Remagen - at least if you believe the motto of the traditional pilgrims’ market. Over 250 traders offer their wares from the market square to just before the Rheinhalle, there is a wide range of culinary delights and colourful rides on a small fairground.
Where: 53424 Remagen. The fairground is on Caracciola-Platz on the Rhine promenade
When: Sunday, 21 July (also on Sunday, 28 July)
Admission: free of charge
Flea market in the Rheinaue
In the middle of nature, traders offer junk, clothes, toys and all kinds of used items at the flea market in the Rheinaue - only new goods may not be sold. There are 1600 metres of stands available for last-minute sellers, which can be booked on site.
Where: Rheinaue leisure park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn
When: Saturday, 20 July, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)