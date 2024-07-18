July 19–21 Rad am Ring and GA Summer Garden: tips for the weekend

For more than 20 years, cycling enthusiasts have been meeting regularly at the Nürburgring to race around the legendary Nordschleife and discuss cycling innovations at the accompanying expo. The centrepiece is the 24-hour race, in which individual riders and teams of up to eight people tackle the approximately 26-kilometre route by day and night. In addition to the 24-hour race, there are other races on offer, including the Everyman race over various distances. Late registrations are possible on site until shortly before the events. The only exceptions are the 24-hour races. All information about Rad am Ring can be found in our article.