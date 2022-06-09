700 data carriers seized : Raid against child pornography in the Rhein-Sieg district

Seized data carriers after the raid by the NRW police in connection with suspected child pornography. Photo: Siegburg Police Foto: Polizei Siegburg

Siegburg In a raid against child pornography, police in the Rhein-Sieg district searched the homes of 18 suspects. They seized about 700 computers, tablets, mobile phones and other data carriers.

In the fight against child pornography, the police seized hundreds of computers, tablets, notebooks, mobile phones and other data carriers from several suspects in the Rhein-Sieg district. This was announced by the police on Wednesday. According to the report, nine teams searched 18 flats and properties in the area of responsibility of the Rhine-Sieg District Police on 2 June. The operation had already taken place last Thursday.

Nine teams of investigators went out with IT experts. Among the suspects were young people who had sent child pornographic content in chat groups, but also perpetrators with relevant criminal records who had already been convicted of serious sexual abuse of children.

The searches were preceded by various tips, for example from the USA and from mobile phone evaluations in other preliminary proceedings. The seized media are now to be analysed.

The primary goal of the raid was to find and secure evidence, the police said. In addition, it was important to the police to enforce the court orders promptly in order to exclude a possible risk to the welfare of a child, according to a statement.

According to the police, there are currently no connections with publicly known acts of abuse, such as the abuse scandal in Wermelskirchen.