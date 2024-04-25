Police and customs operation Raid on a restaurant in Bonn
Duisdorf · Customs and police were out in force in Bonn on Monday. Now it turns out: the operation was about human trafficking.
A joint police and customs operation on Rochusstraße caused quite a stir on Monday evening. The officers arrived in Duisdorf with several vehicles. A photo of the operation quickly circulated on social media and users speculated about the background to the large-scale operation.
No information was initially available from the authorities on Tuesday. On Wednesday, police spokesman Michael Beyer clarified what the operation in the centre of Duisdorf was all about. "To combat human trafficking, we checked several properties in Bonn and Bad Honnef together with customs." Jens Ahland, customs spokesman, said on Wednesday that the operation was aimed at combating illegal labour. He would probably only be able to provide further information on this at the end of the week.
According to Beyer, the police were involved in the operation with more than 20 officers. They checked a restaurant in Duisdorf and discovered that a man was employed there who was staying in Germany illegally. The police took his personal details and asked him to report to the immigration office. What consequences can the owner of the restaurant expect? "In this case, we are investigating whether he is guilty of aiding and abetting," says Beyer.
The police checked a total of 39 people in Bonn and the surrounding area. In addition to the man in Duisdorf, the officers came across two other people who were staying in Germany illegally. One of them was working in the red-light district. In Bad Honnef, the police arrested a man who was the subject of an arrest warrant for drug trafficking. He is now in Siegburg prison.
Offenders exploit victims' plight
In its current situation report on human trafficking and exploitation, the State Criminal Police Office writes that the police authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia concluded a total of 136 cases in this area in 2022. Human trafficking means that the perpetrators take advantage of their victims' economic hardship in order to exploit them - whether through prostitution, employment or begging. According to the law, it is a criminal offence to employ someone under exploitative conditions, including poor pay, excessive working hours and dangerous working conditions.
Five cases of human trafficking in Bonn
According to spokesperson Beyer, the Bonn police recorded five cases of human trafficking and exploitation last year. However, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) assumes that the number of unreported cases is high. There are various reasons why many offences in this area are not recorded: Victims are afraid to contact the authorities, for example, which also has to do with their uncertain residence status. According to the BKA, most victims of human trafficking come from Germany and Eastern and South-Eastern Europe.
Second police operation in a short space of time
Monday's raid is the second major police operation on Rochusstraße in just a few weeks. At the beginning of March, special forces searched a shop. This case also involved human trafficking. The special forces were necessary because there were indications that the suspect possessed a weapon. The police said at the time that the man had been recognised but not arrested. The police had seized evidence for further investigation. Spokesman Beyer says about the current status: "The investigation is ongoing."
(Original text: Dennis Scherer; Translation: Mareike Graepel)