Police and customs operation Raid on a restaurant in Bonn

According to spokesperson Beyer, the Bonn police recorded five cases of human trafficking and exploitation last year. However, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) assumes that the number of unreported cases is high. There are various reasons why many offences in this area are not recorded: Victims are afraid to contact the authorities, for example, which also has to do with their uncertain residence status. According to the BKA, most victims of human trafficking come from Germany and Eastern and South-Eastern Europe.