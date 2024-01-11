Unpunctuality, construction work, strike Rail commuters suffer from Bonn Central Station problems

Things remain particularly tight on the route between Cologne and Bonn, which is especially important for commuters. According to current plans, it will only be possible to use a single track for months due to further construction work for the new electronic signal box in the cathedral city - from mid-August to the beginning of November and from December to June next year. The line will be completely closed on several weekends, regional trains will be cancelled and long-distance trains will be rerouted to the right bank of the Rhine. However, Beuel station is hardly suitable as an alternative to the suspended main station: at least ICE trains pass Beuel because, according to DB, the platforms there are not high enough for a safe exit from the ICE.