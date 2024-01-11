Unpunctuality, construction work, strike Rail commuters suffer from Bonn Central Station problems
Bonn · Trains rarely stop on time at Bonn Central Station - according to the internet portal Zugfinder.net. In addition to the usual suffering of rail commuters, there are also the roadworks between Cologne and Bonn and now also the train drivers' strike. What do commuters say about the situation?
If you want to use the train in Bonn, you need a lot of patience. This applies not only to the train drivers' strike, which is expected to paralyse the whole of Germany until Friday. And not just for the line to Cologne, which will be interrupted until 21 January due to cable work. Bonn Central Station is generally one of the German long-distance railway stations with the lowest punctuality rate - and this is unlikely to improve in the new year.
According to an analysis by the internet portal Zugfinder.net, only 45.6 per cent of all long-distance trains arrived on time at Bonn Central Station last year. According to Deutsche Bahn's standards, this means: less than six minutes late. Bonn's figure is well below the national average of 65.2 per cent punctuality. Only two per cent of the 226 long-distance stations surveyed were worse than Bonn. In September 2023, things looked even worse at the main station: The rate for the month was only 38 per cent. For the ICE station in Siegburg, Zugfinder gives an overall punctuality rate of 56 per cent for the past year.
What rail commuters in Bonn say
Tuesday afternoon, platform in the direction of Cologne: hardly anyone is waiting here, one of the few is Alexander Kukshaus. He has to get to Aachen today, and first of all to Cologne. From Brühl, he has to continue his journey by rail replacement service. The fact that it takes longer is acceptable to the student, as he feels that construction work is necessary. The 22-year-old also thinks the GDL strike is legitimate. However, he is annoyed that the railway is constantly late. "Punctuality has remained constant - and that means above all: disappointing," he says.
While Kukshaus is standing on the platform, Nicole Heizmann is just getting off Line 16 a few metres below ground. Because of the cable work, the lawyer has taken the tram between Cologne and Bonn instead of the train as usual. She now lives in Berlin, but during her legal clerkship she regularly commuted between Cologne and Bonn. In the past, she says, she travelled faster between the two cities because the trains were more punctual. She wonders about Bonn's connection to the long-distance railway network. "Can it really be that many ICE trains are no longer connected to the main station and only travel via Siegburg? Poor city," she says.
Tram is better than nothing
Tanja Mikelic waits in the underground station for the next tram to Cologne. She works as a management consultant in Bonn. She considers the tram to be the less favourable alternative, but says it is better than nothing. She is not surprised that Bonn's main railway station is one of the least punctual in Germany. "Nine times out of ten, the train doesn't arrive when it's supposed to," she says. She has little hope that the work being carried out by DB will soon result in the trains being more punctual, as construction is also taking place elsewhere. "I'll probably be retired by the time the entire railway line has been renovated," says the 50-year-old.
And what is the situation like on the trams that the railway recommends as an alternative to get from Bonn to Cologne during the construction work? Line 18, which is travelling to Bonn, is not very busy on Wednesday morning. Quite a few seats are empty. Many passengers only travel a few stops and then get off again. Hardly anyone wants to go to Bonn.
No desire to wait in vain at the platform
In Brühl, someone who has to get to Bonn does get on the train. The 29-year-old is travelling to work in Bad Godesberg because he has meetings to attend. He actually does a lot of work from home, but he has to go today. Otherwise he takes the train, which also runs once an hour on this day - supposedly. "It's too risky for me," he says. "I don't fancy standing on the platform in the cold and the train doesn't come.“
Uwe Höhenberg also has to go to Bonn today. "I'm sure the train will be packed," says the 58-year-old. The train is also often overcrowded and unreliable. It has already happened that he was unable to board the train in Sechtem, where he gets on. Höhenberg had expected the tram to be fuller on this day. "Many people may have stayed at home and said to themselves: I'm not going to bother travelling by train," he suspects.
Commuters have to adjust to new restrictions
Deutsche Bahn does not want to answer why the trains at Bonn Central Station are so unpunctual compared to the rest of Germany. "We don't publish punctuality figures for individual stations," says a spokesperson from the NRW headquarters in Düsseldorf. He generally points out that delays are due in particular to a "heavily used rail network, increased demand and construction activities on the lines". "The infrastructure in NRW and at the Cologne hub is under particularly heavy strain," says the railway spokesperson. "This is one of the reasons why numerous modernisation and expansion projects are taking place here or are currently being planned.“
Things remain particularly tight on the route between Cologne and Bonn, which is especially important for commuters. According to current plans, it will only be possible to use a single track for months due to further construction work for the new electronic signal box in the cathedral city - from mid-August to the beginning of November and from December to June next year. The line will be completely closed on several weekends, regional trains will be cancelled and long-distance trains will be rerouted to the right bank of the Rhine. However, Beuel station is hardly suitable as an alternative to the suspended main station: at least ICE trains pass Beuel because, according to DB, the platforms there are not high enough for a safe exit from the ICE.
(Original text: Andreas Baumann, Dennis Scherer und Tim Walter)