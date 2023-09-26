Construction work on the rail network Rail passengers face massive cancellations
Region · Rail passengers must prepare for massive disruptions. Deutsche Bahn has presented the plans for construction and renovation work on the rail network until 2026. Here is an overview.
Over the next few years, people in the region will have to prepare themselves for many rail traffic disruptions. Tim Hahlen, District Head of Environment, Mobility, Construction and Consumer Protection, gave an overview of short- and medium-term construction measures in the rail network of the Go.Rheinland operating area to the transport committee. Until the end of the year, there will still be closures of sections of the S23 between Bonn and Euskirchen, but even after that, stretches will be closed again and again.
Voreifel route 2023: Preparations are currently underway for the electrification of the Voreifel route. This first phase will be completed at 0.45 a.m. on Wednesday, 27 September. There will be cancellations of some trips of the S23 between Euskirchen and Bonn. The S23 runs hourly between Bonn and Meckenheim and half-hourly between Meckenheim and Euskirchen. There will be substitute bus services. In phase 2, which lasts until 9 p.m. on 6 October, there will be a total closure of the line between Meckenheim and Alfter-Witterschlick. From 7 to 17 October, the railway announces a total closure between Meckenheim and Euskirchen (phase 3). For the S23, this means a partial cancellation on the route Meckenheim - Euskirchen as well as cancellation of the additional journeys during rush hour. In the last phase from 18 October to 7 November, there will be a total closure on the Rheinbach - Euskirchen line with corresponding consequences for the S23 journeys.
Voreifel route 2024: From 3 January to 1 March 2024, the first construction phases for the electrification of the Voreifelbahn will start. According to DB Netz AG, the S23 between Euskirchen and Bad Münstereifel will be cancelled due to investigations of possible explosives and soil testing. In the period from 1 March to 1 April 2024, the intermediate cycle of the S23 between Rheinbach and Bonn Hauptbahnhof will be cancelled. From 26 July to 5 August 2024, the third construction phase for electrification will follow, leading to a cancellation of the S23 between Rheinbach and Meckenheim.
Voreifels route 2025: In 2025, the construction work for electrification on the Voreifelbahn will continue. From 22 August to 12 December 2025, the S23 between Swisttal-Odendorf and Meckenheim will be cancelled for this purpose.
Köln Messe/Deutz-Erftstadt, Köln Messe/Deutz-Bonn-Mehlem and Köln Messe/Deutz-Koblenz: From 13 October, 9 p.m., to 30 October, 9 p.m., there will be total closures at weekends due to work on signalling and safety systems, as well as restrictions due to single-track operation from Monday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.. These affect, among others, the RE5 (RRX) between Remagen and Cologne Central Station, the RB30 with a stop in Sechtem as well as the RB48 between Bonn-Mehlem and Cologne and the RE8 between Cologne and Koblenz. As an alternative, the KVB/SWB line 16 and substitute bus services are available, according to DB.
Work on the Cologne 2023 signal box: Due to work on the electronic signal box (ESTW) at Cologne Central Station, there will be diversions as well as partial and stop cancellations in all regional traffic between 5 November, 5 p.m., and 6 November, 5 a.m.. Between 10 and 15 December, there will be a total closure in Cologne South due to the work on the signal box. This means cancellations of the Eifel services (RE12, RE22, RB24) between Hürth-Kalscheuren and Cologne as well as of the RE5 (RRX) and RB26 services between Sechtem and Cologne and the RB48 service between Bonn-Mehlem and Cologne.
Work on the Cologne 2024 signal box: Work on the signalling technology at Cologne Central Station will lead to restrictions in regional services on the nights of 3 to 6 May 2024, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in each case. Line RE6 (RRX) must be diverted from Düsseldorf on the right bank of the Rhine via Opladen and Köln Messe/Deutz to Cologne/Bonn Airport. The RE8, RE9 and RB27 lines will be diverted between Troisdorf and Cologne-Ehrenfeld via the Südbrücke bridge. Line S12 is partially cancelled between Hennef and Köln-Ehrenfeld, line S19 is cancelled between Köln Frankfurter Straße and Köln-Ehrenfeld. DB Netz AG has announced further ESTW work in the Cologne node for the period 16 September to 6 October 2024. The concrete effects are not yet foreseeable.
Work on the Cologne 2025 signal box: The commissioning of the Cologne Central Station ESTW is planned for the period from 14 to 24 November 2025. According to the railway, restrictions are to be expected on all lines in RB and RE traffic. The S-Bahn is not affected.
High-performance network on the right bank of the Rhine: In the next three years, there will be further drastic restrictions. As part of its general renovation of the high-performance network west, Deutsche Bahn AG will renovate its most important and heavily congested lines. The upgrading of the heavily loaded rail network to a high-performance network is intended to increase the quality, punctuality and reliability of rail transport. The sequence of the upgrading is still being agreed with the federal government. 15 routes are included: in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Emmerich-Oberhausen, Troisdorf-Koblenz, Cologne-Hagen and Cologne-Dortmund-Hamm stretches.
As André Berbuir, head of the transport and mobility department in the Rhine-Sieg district, told the committee, it has now been decided that the Troisdorf-Koblenz freight route will be closed for six months in 2026. The corresponding funds have now been released in the federal budget. The stretch on the right bank of the Rhine between the Rhine-Ruhr and Rhine-Main areas is an important part of the freight corridor between Rotterdam and Genoa. Between Troisdorf and Koblenz, tracks, switches, catenary and bridges will be modernised, among other things, during the general renovation, DB announced. DB also wants to modernise and upgrade several stations (Bad Honnef, Königswinter and Niederdollendorf). The removal of the level crossing Drachenfelsstraße is also on the plan.
In addition, the extension of the S13 between Troisdorf and Bonn-Oberkassel is to be advanced in this context. The RE8 and RB27 lines will be centrally affected - they will be cancelled at least between Troisdorf and Unkel during this time. A large-scale rail replacement concept is to be developed for this.
In 2026, this will also have an impact on the Sieg route, which is to serve as a diversion route for the general renovation of the high-performance corridor. A total closure of five weeks between Cologne Steinstraße and Betzdorf will be necessary in the first half of 2026. The lines RE8, RE9, RB27, S12 and S19 will be affected.
Right bank of the Rhine in 2024: The expansion work on the S13 will already lead to restrictions at the turn of the year 2023/24. From 15 December 2023 to 22 March 2024, 14 June to 19 July, as well as from 29 November to 13 December 2024, the section between Troisdorf and Beuel will be single-track only during the week. Due to the then limited capacity, the RE8 line will not run on this section. On all weekends during these periods, the track between Troisdorf and Beuel will even be completely closed, so that the RB27 line will also be cancelled.
In order for the rerouted freight traffic on the left bank of the Rhine to have "an acceptable operating quality", the RB48 (Cologne - Mehlem) and RB30 (Bonn - Remagen) services on the left bank of the Rhine will also have to be cancelled.
Right bank of the Rhine 2025: In the second half of 2025, expansion work on the S13 will continue. From 13 June to 11 July 2025, single-track operation is planned between Bonn-Beuel and Königswinter. As a result, the RE8 will be cancelled on this section. This will be followed by a total closure between Troisdorf and Niederdollendorf from 11 July to 22 August 2025 with a cancellation of the RE8 and RB27 lines. From 22 August to 5 December 2025, further restrictions and total closures at weekends have been announced, leading to cancellations of the RE8 and RB27 lines.
Left bank of the Rhine 2024: In the course of construction work on the electronic signal box in Cologne, only single-track operation is possible between the Cologne and Brühl junctions from 16 August to 8 November 2024. As a result, lines RE12 on the section Cologne Messe/Deutz - Euskirchen and line RB48 between Cologne Central Station and Bonn-Mehlem will be cancelled. On weekends, there will be a total closure during this period, so that all trains on the RE5 (RRX), RE12, RE22, RB24 and RB48 lines between Cologne and Brühl or Erftstadt will be cancelled. In order to create capacities for the long-distance and goods trains diverted to the right Rhine route, the RE8 line will have to be cancelled between Cologne Messe/Deutz and Koblenz.
Left bank of the Rhine in 2025: The construction work for the ESTW, including the accompanying overhead line and track work, will have an impact on the left bank of the Rhine: From 20 December 2024 to 6 June 2025, single-track traffic routing is planned, which will lead to the cancellation of the lines RE12 (Cologne Messe/Deutz - Euskirchen), RB30 (Bonn - Remagen) and RB48 (Cologne- Bonn-Mehlem). On the weekends, various total closures are planned, which will result in the complete cancellation of the lines RE5 (RRX), RE12, RE22, RB24, RB30 and RB48.
Cologne junction 2025: Due to switch renewal work in Cologne Central Station, there will be restrictions on various RB and RE lines from 11 to 14 July 2025.
(Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin; Translation: Jean Lennox)