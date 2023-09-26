Construction work on the rail network Rail passengers face massive cancellations

General renovations 2028 and 2029

The general refurbishment of the Cologne-Bonn-Koblenz line on the left bank of the Rhine is planned for 2028. One of the most scenic railway lines in Germany will remain "an important part of the long-distance network" despite the Cologne-Rhine/Main high-speed line, according to the railway. In addition, several regional transport lines and many goods trains run here, which brings the line to its capacity limit.

In 2029, the focus is on the Aachen-Cologne route: this section is part of the high-speed connection between Paris, Brussels, Cologne and London. It links important economic regions and is also a main route for international freight traffic. Around 260 trains pass through the Aachen area every day. General refurbishment means here: Equipping for digital railway operation by modernising signal boxes, creating additional overtaking facilities, replacing tracks and points and renewing four bridges in Cologne. Several stations are also to be modernised and upgraded.