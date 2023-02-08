RE8 and RB27 lines: Work between Bonn-Beuel and Rhöndorf : Railway line to be closed for four days

At the end of February, the RE 8 and RB 27 lines will be replaced by substitute buses. Passengers must also expect timetable changes. Foto: Stefan Knopp

Beuel/Rhöndorf Passengers on the RE8 and RB27 lines must be prepared for line closures and rail replacement services in the second half of February. The railway is renewing several tracks and points on the affected section of the line.

From Tuesday, 21 February, 9.30 p.m. until Saturday, 25 February, 0.30 a.m., Deutsche Bahn will close the line between Bonn-Beuel and Rhöndorf. This is the result of an announcement published by the company on Tuesday.

Buses will run on the RE8 and RB27 lines instead. According to the Deutsche Bahn, these will serve all stops. In addition, passengers can use the city railway line 66 as an alternative. Nevertheless, partial cancellations of the RE8 and RB27 lines between Bonn-Beuel and Niederdollendorf and Rhöndorf are to be expected. Long-distance traffic is not affected by this measure, according to the railway.

According to Deutsche Bahn, experts will replace around five kilometres of track, 2,000 sleepers and 11,000 tonnes of ballast during the closure. In addition, three points will be renewed. In the run-up to the work, Deutsche Bahn warns residents that there may be some construction noise. The company expects the track and switch renewal to cost around five million Euro.

Closure on the right bank of the Rhine to be lifted

When asked, a spokesperson for the railway explained that the closure of the line on the other side of the Rhine, including between Sechtem and Bonn, should be lifted by the time the construction work in Beuel begins. The same applies to long-distance traffic, which is currently being diverted via the right bank of the Rhine until Friday, 10 February.

Original text: Julia Rosner