Prospects for Bonn and the region : Rain arrives from the middle of the week
Bonn/Region The weather in Bonn and the surrounding region will remain dry until Wednesday, when the rain will start. Temperatures will remain autumnally cool. Here is our weather forecast for the coming days.
In the past few days, it has become cooler again in Bonn and the region. Temperatures will not rise above 13 degrees this week either.
On Monday the sun was out in Bonn and the region. Tuesday, on the other hand, remains cloudy, but will be a little warmer at twelve degrees. Wednesday promises good autumn weather: sunshine and a mild cool of twelve degrees. However, rain is forecast from Thursday onwards and is expected to persist in Bonn and the region until the end of the week.
While 13 degrees are forecast for Thursday, the temperatures will drop again from Friday. On Saturday they are supposed to be ten degrees again and on Sunday nine degrees.
(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)