Return after ten years Ralf Schumacher makes his comeback at the Nürburgring
Nürburg · Return after more than ten years: Ralf Schumacher is once again taking the plunge from expert to active driver for a ‘personal cause’ - with a special team-mate in a race at the Nürburgring.
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher will compete in the ADAC Prototype Cup together with his son David at the race weekend at the Nürburgring from 16 to 18 August. ‘You can't call it a comeback,’ said dad Schumacher at the test about his at least temporary return to the wheel: ‘I just want to race with my son.’
David, who recently celebrated his first victory in the ADAC GT Masters at the same venue, is ‘really looking forward’ to this special weekend with his ‘dad, who has always been my support.’ Ralf also describes the opportunity as ‘very special. That was also the point. As long as I'm halfway to an age where I can do it and feel fit."
The father-son duo will compete for the US Racing team. Part-owner Ralf ‘bought the cars for that reason’. The distribution of roles in Team Schumacher is clear. ‘Dad has the strengths in tuning the car,’ said David. However, the junior ‘should be better in terms of driving - he is now 49. ‘I assume so,’ agreed Ralf: ’He has to pull the coals out of the fire.’
(Original text: (SID); Translation: Mareike Graepel)