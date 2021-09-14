Maintenance work on the Venusberg : Reception of public broadcasting services limited on Wednesday

The Bonn transmitter, a Westdeutscher Rundfunk broadcasting facility on the Venusberg. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Due to a brief shutdown of the transmitter Bonn on the Venusberg, the reception of public television and radio stations is limited on September 15. This was announced by WDR in a press release.

Viewers and listeners of public television and radio programmes must expect temporarily limited reception in the Cologne, Bonn and Bergheim area next Wednesday.

Several stations will be affected by a brief shutdown of the transmission tower. According to WDR, this includes a large number of HD stations of the public broadcaster that can be received via DVB-T2, including Das Erste, ZDF and WDR, in the period from 2:05 to 2:35 pm. In addition, the channels of ARTE and Phoenix as well as tagesschau24, NDR, MDR, SWR Rheinland-Pfalz and Freenet TV are also affected.

In FM broadcasting, reception of WDR's five main programmes (1live, WDR2, WDR3, WDR4 and WDR5), as well as DLF Kultur, is restricted between 13:30 and 13:45.