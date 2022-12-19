Bonn International : For this Syrian man, living in Bonn is like being reborn

Ahmed Alhasani in the tailor shop on Bonn's Talweg. Foto: Sofia Grillo

Bonn Tailor Ahmed Alhasani had to flee war in his native Damascus and feared for his life on the Mediterranean sea. He has built a new life for himself and his family in Bonn.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

At his sewing machine in Ufukhan Textil on Bonner Talweg, Ahmed Alhasani makes new garments and repairs torn ones. In terms of his craft, his life has not changed. Yet there are worlds between the sewing machine in Bonn and the one he used in Damascus. War tore the Syrian's life apart and forced him to leave his homeland. After an odyssey across the Mediterranean, Ahmed Alhasani managed to build a new life for himself and his family in Bonn.

He is well known on the Bonner Talweg. Customers at the tailor's shop are happy to see him. Passers-by in the Südstadt greet him when he’s on a break outside the shop. Bonn's Talweg has become Alhasani's favourite place. "In Bonn I lead a new and beautiful life. My family and I escaped death, so it’s like we’ve been born again," says the 50-year-old. But this rebirth involved a lot of hardship, and he can’t forget the experiences marked by the fear of death.

He used to have his own tailor shop for women's fashion

Alhasani grew up in Damascus. He and his wife and children lived in their own house. He had his own shop specialising in women's fashion, and family and friends lived nearby. "Syria is a breathtakingly beautiful country. But now everything is destroyed," says the man who now lives in Duisdorf. War broke out in 2011. Like Alhasani, the people of Damascus hoped that their city would remain untouched. But then the war came closer and finally tanks reached his neighbourhood. He and his family moved into a flat in the centre of Damascus. A short time later, his neighbourhood, including his house, was completely destroyed.

When the regime started arbitrarily arresting men, Alhasani decided to flee. In 2013, he travelled by car to Lebanon with his wife, his two young sons, his mother-in-law and his wife's brother. From there, the family flew to Egypt. He found work as a tailor in Cairo and would have liked to stay - but he was only able to do so for one year and eight months. When Abd al-Fattah Said Husain Chalil as-Sisi became Egypt's president in a coup in 2014, he had citizens' residence permits strictly controlled and deported many people.

The Alhasani family had no choice but to flee again. They were forced to entrust themselves to a smuggler on the country's Mediterranean coast. The man took 10,000 dollars for the family's passage to Europe. He put them in a wooden boat with about 300 other people with the promise that it would take them to a bigger vessel.

Dramatic escape in a wooden boat

"That wasn't true. Now we were stuck in a small wooden boat in the middle of the sea. Then the engine broke down and we drifted for several days on the stormy waters in fear of our lives," Alhasani recalls. A ship appeared and hope sprang up again. But it was pirates who quarrelled with the smugglers on the boat and left, leaving the 300 people stranded. The pirates' ship had rammed them and so now water was getting in as well. "Again, everybody was expecting to die every second," says the tailor.

For one and a half days they drifted in despair, without food or water on the open sea, when suddenly in the distance they saw lights. "Little by little there were more and more lights and then finally we saw a big ship," says Alhasani. After three and a half hours, the crew of a Greek ship had brought all 300 people on board. They were finally safe after more than nine days of distress.

The ship took them to Sicily. The Alhasani family stayed there for four days, then they boarded a train and 16 hours later arrived in Munich, where they were initially accommodated in a shelter. After ten days, they moved into a one-room flat in Schwandorf in Bavaria.

The family could rest at last, and they stayed there for eleven months before deciding where they wanted to live permanently. They chose Bonn. An acquaintance of Ahmed Alhasani had already lived in the city for twenty years and recommended it to him as particularly beautiful. In 2015, he signed the lease for a flat in Duisdorf, where he still lives with his family. Since 2016, he has been working in the tailor shop on Bonner Talweg.

His children are now twelve and 16 years old, go to comprehensive school and see German as their mother tongue. The terrible experiences he had are now slowly fading, Ahmed Alhasani says. "But I still have nightmares about the ocean that make me wake up in the middle of the night. I still can’t go into the sea. It is almost impossible to retell what I experienced on the open ocean. There are no words for the feelings and the situation we all went through there," he says.