Hourly wage of 3.85 Euro : Regional showman company allegedly exploited workers

The main customs office in Cologne is investigating a showman's business from the Rhine-Sieg district. The company allegedly paid two men from Moldova an hourly wage of 3.85 Euro and accommodated them in a sea container, Jens Ahland, press spokesman for the main customs office in Cologne, announced. "For 3.85 Euro an hour and a place to sleep in a windowless and unheated sea container, in my opinion you can hardly exploit people in Germany any worse," he said. Customs had found the two men, aged 36 and 41, during a financial inspection on 1 February on the premises of the showman's business.

According to Ahland, the two men stated that they had been recruited specifically for this job in Moldova and that they had been working for the showman's company since the beginning of the year. Their passports were taken from them after their arrival. The company had promised them 1200 Euro in cash. In return, they had to work twelve hours a day, six days a week, the spokesperson explained.

The customs officers inspected the company after receiving an anonymous tip that Eastern European men were being employed and housed there. Customs initiated investigations on the spot. These are primarily directed against the men's employer, said Ahland. The competent foreigners authority will decide on further residence measures for the two men.

