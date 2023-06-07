Renovation of the Drachenbrücke in Königswinter B42 is closed during the long weekend

The steel girders that are being concreted in are part of the elaborate corset construction that is being put on the Drachenbrücke. Part of this corset of steel and concrete are the so-called anchor blocks. These are attached to the four outer sides of the motorway crossing and concreted in place. In the next step, the steel cables pass through these anchor blocks and are finally pulled together in a kind of guide tube, giving the bridge a long-lasting hold. "It works like pressing a row of books against each other to lift them up," Klaus Otto explains the principle used. The good thing is: with the closure on Corpus Christi weekend, the work is finally turning onto the home straight and heading towards completion.