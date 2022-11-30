Housing prices explode : Rents in Bonn are up 20 percent

In Bonn and neighboring cities Cologne and Düsseldorf, rents have risen substantially. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Similar to the situation in Germany as a whole, rents in Bonn have risen sharply over the past five years. This is also due to higher interest rates for builders. Other factors are exacerbating the trend.

Rents are becoming more and more expensive: a rental apartment in Bonn now costs 20 percent more than it did five years ago. While tenants still paid 8.80 euros per square meter in 2017, this year it is already 10.60 euros. This puts the city fully in line with the national trend, as an evaluation by the real estate website Immowelt shows. The online portal compared the average rents advertised for apartments between 40 and 120 square meters from 2017 with the current year. In all 79 major cities considered, the cold rents (not including utilities) have risen in the past five years.

The steepest price curve can be seen in Rostock, where rents have become 37 percent more expensive. But significant price increases can also be observed in Bonn's neighboring cities: Rents in Cologne, for example, increased by 18 percent, and in Düsseldorf by 16 percent. Renters there now pay 11.80 euros and 11.30 euros per square meter respectively. In a total of 33 cities, rents now cost at least a fifth more.

Higher building interest rates exacerbate demand for rental apartments

According to Immowelt, the pandemic initially slowed the rapid rise in prices in the metropolises and shifted them to the smaller major cities. Due to rising interest rates for those who are building, more people have recently decided against buying and in favor of renting, which has also fueled prices in the metropolises again. The influx of Ukrainian refugees also exacerbated the imbalance of demand and supply on the rental market. It should be taken into account in the evaluation that these are asking prices that were advertised on the Immowelt site - not the actual rent paid.

