Service cancellation of the RE8 : Politicians angry with the railways in NRW

The complete cancellation of the RE8 over the next few weeks is angering local politicians. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Stefan Sauer

Rhein-Sieg-Kreis The fact that the RE8 from Mönchengladbach via Troisdorf, Bad Honnef, Linz to Koblenz will not be running for the next few weeks is a source of annoyance - not only for passengers, but also for politicians.

The railway union EVG says the cancellation of the regional train RE8 from Mönchengladbach to Koblenz for a total of five weeks is symptomatic of planning failure. "This is the result of a completely misguided rail policy and a symptom of the failure of the rail reform," said Rainer Bohnet, Chair of the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg branch. According to EVG, it has fatal consequences for the so-called transport turnaround, the image of Deutsche Bahn and for thousands of passengers. The EVG is particularly angered by the fact that those responsible at the railway are responding to the criticism of the mayors on the right bank of the Rhine with flimsy justifications.

Bohnet: "We already clearly demanded a railway reform 2.0 when the suburban trains in the Cologne/Rhine-Sieg area were cancelled. Because this multiple crisis of one of the largest transport companies in Europe can only be combated by radical measures. And the railway workers must be actively involved in this process," said the EVG federation chair. The EVG sees the one-sided fixation on operating profit as the reason behind the railways' unreliability.

Achim Hallerbach, district administrator of the Neuwied district and head of the Rhineland-Palatinate North Rail Passenger Transport Association (SPNV-Nord), believes that the protest has had initial success. Nevertheless, Hallerbach continues to call for the RE8 to be operated at peak times.

Observe school traffic

"Many passengers have already resigned themselves to the poor quality of the service provided so far and are using alternative means of transport," Hallerbach said. SPNV-Nord also wants to continue to closely monitor school transport, as many children and young people from the north of the Neuwied district attend schools in North Rhine-Westphalia.

"Our protests and activities are leading to the first visible improvements to the original radical concept of DB Regio NRW. My thanks go to the people who have now implemented or are implementing this. The people in operational service on RB27 in particular are now being asked to do a lot, as all the passengers' frustration is building up here." Other necessary measures, according to SPNV-Nord, are the use of Coradia Continental RE8 vehicles on RB28 and an extension northwards beyond Linz to Troisdorf, so that passengers could get connections to Cologne from there.

But the association is looking even further into the future. "Initial feedback from the 2023 annual timetable shows that the corporate weakness of DB Regio NRW will probably not be overcome even after the five weeks of RE8 breakdown," it said in a statement.

State government should act

Protests against the train cancellation also come from the SPD of the Rhein-Sieg district. "DB Regio must finally get a grip on its staffing problems and maintain services on central commuter routes," emphasises SPD parliamentary group leader Denis Waldästl. "In addition to price, a reliable offer plays an important role," emphasises Königswinter district councillor Nils Suchetzki. "DB Regio NRW must ensure this reliable offer." The transport companies are required to expand their services in line with demand, and the state government should provide the money for this end, according to the district SPD.

Felix Keune, FDP member of the district parliament, also criticises the actions of DB Regio NRW. "The suspension of this line hits commuters in our region particularly hard, especially schoolchildren, but also travellers to Cologne/Bonn Airport and Cologne Central Station," says Keune. He is also calling on the state government to take action.