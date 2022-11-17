Performances in the Rheinaue : Bonn's KunstRasen announces more concerts for 2023

Bonn's KunstRasen has announced more concerts for 2023. (Archive photo) Foto: Ingo Firley

Bonn The Bonn KunstRasen has already announced several concerts for 2023. Now more performances have been added that visitors can look forward to in the coming year. An overview.

The concerts on Bonn's KunstRasen have become a firm institution. Visitors can also look forward to top-class concerts in the coming year 2023. Every year, nationally and internationally renowned artists perform on the event area in the Rheinaue in Bonn.

In the past few days, the organiser of the concert series has announced some new dates and announced new artists.

Indie folk band Bon Iver

A new addition to the programme is a performance by the US indie folk band Bon Iver on 19 June 2023. The band around singer, guitarist and organist Justin Vernon last filled Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena. Their often melancholic music is simple and unobtrusive in composition, but finds numerous fans precisely because of this.

Tickets are available from 18 November at Bonnticket.

Progressive rock by Porcupine Tree

Another new addition is the British band Porcupine Tree, who will play their progressive rock on the Bonn stage on 20 June. The band, founded in 1987 around singer, guitarist and composer Steve Wilson, is known for its elaborate and complex song structures and compositions.

Tickets are available from Bonnticket from 16 November.

Pop-rock band OneRepublic announced

The KunstRasen has also announced an additional concert by the pop-rock band OneRepublic from Colorado, which will take place on 4 July. The band around frontman Ryan Tedder became famous with songs like "Apologize", "Counting Stars" or currently "West Coast". The performance is one of six concerts in Germany next year.

Tickets for the concert are also available at Bonnticket.

Previously, the KunstRasen had already announced a series of concerts for 2023, including performances by the Cologne rockers Brings and BAP as well as the British band Simply Red.