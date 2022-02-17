Works in the Rheinaue in Beuel : City of Bonn starts felling trees for cycle path expansion

On Wednesday morning, the city started felling trees. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Beuel On Wednesday morning, the City of Bonn started felling trees in the Rheinaue in Beuel in favour of the extension of a cycle path. Demonstrators were also already on site.

The City of Bonn began felling trees in the Rheinaue in Beuel at around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Last Sunday, the Cologne district government finally cleared the way for the expansion of a cycle path. As a GA staff member learned on site, in addition to 20 emergency personnel, there are currently about 20 demonstrators there who belong to the so-called tree protectors as well as the initiative "Schäl Sick macht mobil". The construction company has also been on site since about 7.30 am.

According to information from our editors, only 23 trees are to be cut down, not 27, after two of them had to be cut down due to an acute danger of falling and two others do not necessarily have to be felled. The demonstrators are standing around the trees with ropes. According to information from our editorial team, four to five people from the lateral thinkers' scene tried to take part in the protest. However, they were rejected by the other participants.

The police closed the cycle path from the beer garden "Zum Blauen Affen" to the Südbrücke. As the city of Bonn explained further, the felling work may have to be suspended on Thursday due to a storm warning.

Original text: Holger Willcke