Skipper died suddenly : Rheinnixe no longer sailing this year due to death

The Rheinnixe will remain on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel until spring 2023. A new skipper is being sought. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Beuel The skipper of the Rheinnixe, Klaus-Peter Fischer, is dead. As there is currently no successor to be found, the ferry between Bonn and Beuel will remain on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel until spring next year.

The Rheinnixe will not transport passengers across the Rhine again until next spring. The reason for this long time-out is sad: Klaus-Peter Fischer, who has been driving the popular ferry from Beuel to Bonn and back for many years, died suddenly and unexpectedly. He was only 68 years old.

Search for successor proves difficult

"We were very saddened by the news," said Max Dornau, managing director of Bonner Fähr- und Fahrgastschifffahrt (BBF), based in Beuel. Attempts to find a replacement at short notice have failed. "At the end of October, as in previous years, we would have stopped ferry operations for the winter months. Unfortunately, we now have to bring this date forward," Dornau told the GA.

The problem, Dornau said, is that there are currently hardly any applicants for such a job. "Young skippers would rather do so-called longitudinal trips on the Rhine. You can earn more money doing that and you also have more free time," said the BFF managing director, whose company also owns the "Moby Dick".

Fischer sat in the Rheinnixe for 25 years

Klaus-Peter Fischer sat in the driver's cab of the Rheinnixe for the first time 25 years ago. Back then, he always stepped in as ferry driver when there was a need. In the past three years - i.e. after his retirement as a skipper - he sat in the Rheinnixe almost every day and crossed Germany's longest river several times a day.

At the beginning of August, Fischer and his colleague Hans-Werner Adam, skipper of the "Moby Dick", commented on the consequences of the permanently falling Rhine level at an appointment with the General-Anzeiger. At the time, Fischer said that his Rheinnixe had not been able to leave the Beueler Rheinufer since mid-July because of the low water.

Bonn level rises again

At that time, the Bonn water level was 87 centimetres. Since then, the water level of the Rhine has risen again significantly. On Wednesday afternoon, the Bonn gauge reported a water level of 158 centimetres. "Our passengers have been asking for days when the Rheinnixe is going to Bonn again. We therefore had to make a decision now. The Rheinnixe can no longer run for the time being. We are really sorry," says Dornau.

Now the BFF managing director wants to have found a successor by spring 2023. The person must either be in possession of the so-called Rhine patent or have a ferry patent. The latter, however, would then have to be extended to include the passage from Beuel to Bonn.

Anyone interested can contact the BFF at 0228/26 47 26.