Flooding in Bonn and the region Rhine level continues to rise until the weekend

The Rhine is filled to the brim with water. Weather experts expect the water level to rise significantly by the weekend and warn of the consequences of flooding. On Wednesday afternoon, the water level stood at 6.07 metres. According to weather expert Karsten Brandt, Managing Director of the Bonn-based weather service donnerwetter.de, the weather models show that the Rhine could reach a level of up to 7.8 metres in Bonn at the weekend. This would exceed the highest water level of the year so far. On 20 November, it stood at 6.78 metres. The Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Centre expects the water level to reach 6.85 metres on Friday, 15 December. However, the maximum value could be even higher: 7.25 metres, predicts the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment.