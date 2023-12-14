Flooding in Bonn and the region Rhine level continues to rise until the weekend
Bonn/Region · The Rhine level in Bonn will continue to rise significantly until the weekend. An annual high of over seven metres is even possible. SWB Bus and Rail are organising a rail replacement service from Thursday.
The Rhine is filled to the brim with water. Weather experts expect the water level to rise significantly by the weekend and warn of the consequences of flooding. On Wednesday afternoon, the water level stood at 6.07 metres. According to weather expert Karsten Brandt, Managing Director of the Bonn-based weather service donnerwetter.de, the weather models show that the Rhine could reach a level of up to 7.8 metres in Bonn at the weekend. This would exceed the highest water level of the year so far. On 20 November, it stood at 6.78 metres. The Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Centre expects the water level to reach 6.85 metres on Friday, 15 December. However, the maximum value could be even higher: 7.25 metres, predicts the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment.
Rhine floods: limited city railway service
Due to the flood forecast for Thursday with a level of more than 6.50 metres, SWB Bus and Bahn will be setting up a rail replacement service for line 66 between the Königswinter-Oberdollendorf and Bad Honnef stops from Thursday up to and including Monday, 18 December. This was announced by the Bonn-based company on Wednesday via the X news service (formerly Twitter). The tram line will only run as far as Oberdollendorf, from where the rail replacement service will run in the direction of Bad Honnef and back.
As a replacement for the tram stops "Königswinter Fähre" and "Königswinter Denkmal", passengers can use the replacement stop "Clemens-August-Straße" on Hauptstraße or Ferdinand-Mülhens-Straße. SWB Bus und Bahn recommends informing yourself in advance about the location of the stops via the service centres and allowing extra time.
Floods in the Rhine near Bonn: Why is the water level rising?
One reason for the rising river level is the snow that fell in southern Germany and in the low mountain ranges at the beginning of December. This is currently melting, explains the expert. The Upper Rhine is bringing the meltwater into the Rhineland, which has already caused the water level to rise in the past few days and will continue to do so in the coming days. Brandt expects the level to reach six metres by Tuesday evening.
In addition to the meltwater, there is also the rain in the Moselle region. Precipitation already filled the river at the end of last week. Further rainfall is expected for several days from Tuesday. "I know this weather situation from over 100 years of recording and know that it is a classic starting point for Rhine flooding," says Brandt. The Bonn-based weather expert believes a flood with a level of 6.5 to 7.8 metres is likely for Friday or Saturday - especially as it is expected to rain in the entire Rhine catchment area, including Bonn, in the coming days.
In contrast to the Rhine, the situation is less problematic for smaller rivers in the region such as the Sieg, Agger and Ahr. "I don't see any great danger of flooding," says Brandt. The floods in the Rhine will last for a few days. According to Brandt, the water in the Rhine will recede again from the third Sunday in Advent.
Bonn: What are the consequences of the floods?
The Rhine level in Bonn rose to flood stage back in November, peaking at 6.78 metres on 20 November. Various footpaths and cycle paths were flooded on both the left and right bank of the Rhine.
In the flood alert plan for the city of Bonn, various consequences are assigned to the water levels. Above six metres, ships are only allowed to sail slowly and in the middle of the river. At a water level of 6.5 to 6.6 metres, the Graurheindorf-Mondorf ferry stops operating. From seven metres, access roads to the Rhine will be closed in Beuel, and from 7.15 metres, the Bad Godesberg ferry and Bad Godesberg Rheinufer stops will be cancelled. At 7.6 metres, the Mehlem-Königswinter ferry stops operating.
The Beuel riverside promenade is flooded from a water level of seven metres. In the city district of Bonn, the Rathenauufer between Erste and Zweite Fährgasse is the first to be affected. There, the situation for the riverside promenade and roadway also becomes critical above seven metres. The riverside promenade at Alter Zoll is flooded from a water level of 7.50 metres.
At high water, the cycle paths in Bonn can be partially flooded. On the left bank of the Rhine, the cycle paths are completely submerged from a water level of 6.50 metres. On the right bank of the Rhine, this happens at a water level of 7.50 metres.
In Cologne, cycle paths along the Rhine and a car park are already closed, said a spokeswoman for the city's drainage company on Monday. On Tuesday morning, Cologne's water level reached the high water mark for shipping of 6.20 metres, according to the flood portal of the North Rhine-Westphalia State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection. As a result, ships are only allowed to travel at a slower speed and in the centre of the Rhine.
From Koblenz to Cologne: Flood warnings in the Bonn area
On Monday, the Nina warning app issued a flood warning for the Middle Rhine between Koblenz and Oberwinter: "There may be flooding and an increased current in the riverbank area." In Koblenz, the water was around five metres high.
The Rhine is also rising in Cologne: a water level of 6.39 metres was measured at the Cologne gauge at 1 p.m. on Wednesday - and the trend is rising. A maximum level of just under 7.40 metres is expected by Friday.
(Original text: Sofia Grillo und Niklas Schröder; Translation: Mareike Graepel)