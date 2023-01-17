First consequences of flooding : Rhine level in Bonn rises to over six metres

The water is rising again. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The Rhine level in Bonn exceeded six metres on Monday evening. The city initiates first measures. In Cologne, restrictions on shipping are already coming into effect.

The Rhine level in Bonn continues to rise slightly. On Monday afternoon at 3.15 p.m., the level was 5.99 metres, according to the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Information Service. At the same time the previous day, the Rhine was still 5.23 metres high. On Monday evening, the Rhine level rose to 6.03 metres. As the press office of the city of Bonn announced earlier on Monday, the Rhine level is forecast to be just over six metres on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, a further rise is not currently expected by the flood warning service. The city administration is keeping an eye on the situation.

"On the part of the fire brigade, the Rhine level is permanently monitored from a height of five metres and a flood situation report is prepared, which is continuously updated," said Frank Frenser, spokesman for the Bonn fire brigade.

Concrete measures are then derived from the water levels, which, given the current forecast, are "essentially only relevant for the civil engineering and public order departments for the time being". According to Frenser, the fire brigade will only take concrete measures if the water level is predicted to rise to 8.50 metres.

Bonn: Floods are monitored

"In order to prevent the Rhine water from entering the sewage system, the sewer service of the civil engineering office has closed various gate valves in the sewer network," a statement by the City of Bonn said. The city's public order service would also regularly check endangered areas.

Bonn is currently heading for "high water mark I" - the first mark at which things can slowly become critical. From a Rhine level of six metres, ships are only allowed to travel slowly and in the middle of the stream. At the moment, Bonn is still experiencing a "minor flood". This is when the water level is between five and six metres.

When the water level reaches 6.50 metres, the ferry between Bonn-Graurheindorf and Niederkassel-Mondorf will be closed. The city has already closed the footpath and cycle path on the Graurheindorf bank.

When the water level reaches about seven metres, the first flooding will occur on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. According to the city, the dam gates on the right bank of the Rhine between Wolfsgasse and Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Straße will be closed. On the left bank of the Rhine, the access roads to the riverbank between Schaumburg-Lippe-Straße (Südstadt) and Legionsweg (Castell) will be closed at the same time. Buses will no longer be able to reach the bus stops "Bad Godesberg Fähre" and "Bad Godesberg Rheinufer". From 7.40 metres, the tram line 66 in the Königswinter/Bad Honnef-Rhöndorf area will be flooded.

Cologne: First restrictions on Rhine navigation

In Cologne, the first high-water mark of 6.20 metres was already exceeded on Monday morning. At 11 am, 6.22 metres was measured. This means that restrictions on shipping are now in effect, said Christian Hellbach, spokesman for the Rhine Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA). Ships are only allowed to navigate in the middle third of the river in the Cologne area and must reduce their speed. "This is a normal high water wave at the beginning of the year, shipping is adjusting to it."

The water level is expected to continue rising for another two days, Hellbach said. However, the high-water mark two, above which navigation must be stopped, is not expected to be reached, he said. This mark is 8.30 metres in Cologne.

Floods on the Sieg and Ahr

The heavy rainfall in the region has already caused the levels of the rivers in the region to rise in the past week. Not only the Rhine is affected by flooding, but also the Sieg and Ahr. However, the affected people living along the Sieg and Agger considered themselves well prepared for a flood situation on Friday. Since Sunday, the water level on the Sieg and Agger has already been dropping again. For the Ahr, the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment still expects a slight rise to about 1.65 metres by Tuesday morning. Afterwards, this level is also expected to drop again.

These were the highest water levels in Bonn

The city of Bonn has already experienced several extreme floods in the past. Many Bonn residents will remember the two floods in 1993 and 1995. The "flood of the century" in 1993 was the second highest level ever measured in Bonn. These were the five highest water levels recorded:

28 November 1882: 10.20 metres

23 December 1993: 10.13 metres

1 January 1926: 10.10 metres

30 January 1995: 10.06 metres

16 January 1920: 9.98 metres

Original text: Leandra Kubiak and Christine Ludewig (with material from dpa)