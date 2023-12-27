Flood risk increases in several federal states Rhine level in Bonn to peak at 7.50m
Bonn/Cologne/Düsseldorf · The Rhine level continued to rise on Tuesday and has passed the 7 metre mark. However, the Rhine is not expected to rise much further for the time being.
The greatest flood risk for people living along the Rhine seems to be over for the time being. Since Boxing Day, the water levels have been slowly falling again and there is no threat of a further rise for the time being. As predicted by the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) before Christmas, the water levels have risen well above flood levels I and II in recent days.
Rhine level in Bonn rises again to over seven metres
After the Rhine level in Bonn had already clearly cracked the six metre mark on Saturday morning, the level was already at 7.41 metres on Monday evening at 5 p.m., for example - and was expected to rise further. By midday on Tuesday, the level was 7.50 metres. But that was to be it for the time being. The Rhine level is expected to fall again over the course of Boxing Day, with no further rise in sight for the time being.
"We are continuing to monitor developments," explained Jörg Schneider, duty manager at the Bonn fire brigade, when asked by the GA. Although there is still some uncertainty due to the residual snow melt in the low mountain ranges, the situation on the Rhine is unlikely to deteriorate. The situation in Bonn is relaxed and the trend is slowly but surely decreasing.
The Bonn fire brigade has also set up a flood information hotline on 0228/717171 regarding the current situation on the Rhine.
Flooding of the Rhine in the week before Christmas
Last week, the water level had been rising continuously. "It's a critical situation because the ground is completely saturated. There's no more room for manoeuvre," said meteorologist Karsten Brandt shortly before Christmas. If things had gone "badly", the Rhine in Bonn could have risen to eight metres or more.
Accumulation of small floods in Bonn
The flood situation is already the third since mid-November, which Brandt says is an unusual accumulation. "We've had an unusually high level of precipitation this year, especially in autumn." Although, according to weather data, it was the warmest year ever in Bonn and the whole world and there were several dry phases, the wet autumn ensured that the precipitation values were significantly higher than in previous years.
Almost 2000 litres per square metre rained down in the rain-rich Eifel region. For comparison: according to data from the German Weather Service, only 669.1 litres per square metre fell on average in the German region in 2022. A good sign for nature. "After a long time, the soil has been irrigated again, right down to the deep regions," says Brandt.
The city of Bonn's civil engineering department had increased its usual standby team by two employees over the holidays in order to be able to react quickly to the flooding if necessary, for example to adjust barriers. The city's public order service also set up on-call services for the public holidays, according to the press office. "Otherwise, our colleagues will act in accordance with the existing deployment plans depending on the water level," says the press office.
What the water levels mean
According to the flood alert plan in Bonn, a level of five metres or more is considered a "minor flood", while a level of six metres or more is considered "high water mark I". Ships are only allowed to sail slowly and in the centre of the river. From 6.60 metres, the first ferries stop operating. High water mark II" is reached at eight metres, at which point shipping traffic must be stopped completely.
Rhine also overflows its banks in the Rhein-Sieg district
Numerous roads near the banks of the Rhine were also flooded and closed in the municipalities of Königswinter and Bad Honnef on Christmas Day. It has not been possible to walk dry on the Rheinallee since Monday. Cafés and restaurants have closed and taken protective measures against the rising Rhine water.
In Bad Honnef, the northern tip of the island of Grafenwerth has been heavily flooded in places since Monday. Some strange scenes took place at the boat and ferry landing stages. At a landing stage of the Nonnenwerth ferry, a tree that had been washed up by the flooding of the Rhine had become wedged against the jetty. Ferry staff had to use heavy equipment to remove the tree. Numerous onlookers watched the work.
And another special observation on Tuesday: in Königswinter, our photographer came across a canoe in the afternoon. Sergej and his daughter Eleyne from Königswinter-Thomasberg took the unique opportunity to paddle across the Rheinallee, where pedestrians and trains normally travel, at the height of the flood.
Original text: Johanna Lübke und Jonas Dirker, dpa
Translation: Mareike Graepel