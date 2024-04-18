April 19–21 Rhine riverside festival and flea market: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Discover the diversity of sport in Bonn, get hold of rare records and get spooked by the latest in horror, thrillers and science fiction: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
The Rhine bank festival in Beuel and the flea market on the other side of the Rhine will be a colourful affair. Those who prefer to stay indoors in the rainy weather can look forward to plenty of music and exciting new films. An overview of these and other tips for the weekend.
3rd Rheinuferfest Beuel
The Ferris wheel on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel will have company again at the weekend: wine stands, selected gastronomic offerings and a children's carousel adorn the banks of the Rhine and invite you to spend a cosy afternoon. The stalls on the merchants' mile offer jewellery, liqueurs, honey and mustard, among other things.
Where: Bonn-Beueler Rheinufer, 53225 Bonn. Merchants' mile from
Rheinaustraße/Combahnstraße to Hans-Steger-Ufer
When: Saturday, 20 April, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 21 April, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Day of Bonn Sports 2024
Did last weekend's Bonn Marathon ignite your love of sport? On Saturday, Bonn's sports clubs will be presenting themselves on Münsterplatz under the motto "drop in, find out, join in". Whether fencing, basketball, sailing or capoeira: at 25 stands, visitors can discover new sports to their heart's content - or return to their old passion.
Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
When: Saturday, 20 April, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Record Store Day
Record Store Day, the international day of independent record shops, has been held every third Saturday in April since 2008. As a tribute to the independent record trade, numerous concerts, parties and club events take place internationally on Saturday. Of particular interest to record lovers and collectors are the rare music releases and specials that are produced especially for Record Store Day. Record shops in Cologne, Meckenheim and Siegburg will also be taking part in the day of action.
When: Saturday, 20 April
Admission: depending on the event
Flea market in the Rheinaue
The flea market season in the Rheinaue begins on Saturday. Every third Saturday of the month until October, the stalls offer old treasures, second-hand items and curiosities. The flea market in the Rheinaue is one of the largest in Germany.
Where: Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonn
When: Saturday, 20 April, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Note: The organiser recommends travelling by bus and train.
Fantasy Filmfest Nights
When a warrior goes on a quest for revenge in a dystopian future, an Irish clairvoyant tries to solve the mysterious death of her twin sister and an Australian showmaster attempts to make contact with the devil, the films at Fantasy Filmfest Nights will once again have the audience in their grip. A total of 18 films are on the programme. Tickets are available here.
Where: Residenz - Astor Film Lounge, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 30-32, 50672 Cologne
When: Thursday, 18 April to Sunday, 21 April
Tickets: Individual tickets cost 14 Euro (concessions 12 Euro), the festival pass for 135 Euro is already sold out
The 4th Classical Slam
Six young artists and ensembles present their favourite classical works with a personal touch and in a new guise. At the end, the audience decides which artist will take home the prize money. Tickets are available from Pantheon.
Where: Pantheon, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn
When: Friday, 19 April, 7.30 pm to 10 pm
Tickets: 23 Euro, concessions 11 Euro The Fiddle Festival III
The three acts at this year's "Fiddle Festival" will enchant the audience with different sides of fiddle music. While the Tradtöchter play new fiddle music, the duo Hora Confetti present jazz manouche and the trio Die Feuersteins don't even commit to a genre, but play "simply good music". Tickets are available at the Harmonie.
Where: Harmonie, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn
When: Sunday, 21 April, 7 pm
Tickets: from 25 Euro
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)