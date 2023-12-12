High water in and around Bonn Rhine water level to rise significantly in the coming days
The Rhine level in Bonn will rise significantly over the next few days. Weather experts are expecting the river to burst its banks at the end of the week. These are the possible consequences.
It already feels like the Rhine is full to the brim with water. On Monday afternoon, the level stood at 5.68 meters. Weather expert Karsten Brandt, managing director of the Bonn weather service donnerwetter.de, has warned that the river could break its banks. The weather models show that the Rhine could reach a level of up to 7.8 meters in Bonn at the weekend, he says. This would exceed the highest water level of the year so far. On November 20, it stood at 6.78 meters.
High water in the Rhine near Bonn: why is the level rising?
One reason for the rising river level is the snow that fell in southern Germany and the low mountain ranges at the beginning of December. This is now melting, explains the expert. The Upper Rhine is bringing the snow melt into the Rhineland, which has already caused the water level to rise in recent days and will continue to do so over the next few days. Brandt expects the level to reach six meters by Tuesday evening.
In addition to the melting snow, there is the rain in the Moselle region. Precipitation already added to the water level in the river at the end of last week. Further rainfall is expected for several days from Tuesday. "I have seen this weather situation in more than 100 years of records and know that it is a classic starting point for the Rhine to burst its banks," says Brandt. The Bonn-based weather expert thinks a flood with a level of 6.5 to 7.8 meters is likely for Friday or Saturday - especially as it is expected to rain in the entire Rhine catchment area as well as in Bonn in the coming days.
In contrast to the Rhine, the situation is less problematic for smaller rivers in the region such as the Sieg, Agger and Ahr. "I don't see any great danger of flooding," says Brandt. The floods in the Rhine will last for a few days. According to Brandt, the water in the Rhine will recede again from the third Sunday in Advent.
Bonn: What are the consequences of the high water?
The Rhine level in Bonn rose to high water as early as November - it reached its highest level of 6.78 meters on 20 November. Several footpaths and cycle paths were flooded on both the left and right bank of the Rhine.
According to the flood alert plan for the city of Bonn, the different water levels have different consequences. From six meters, ships are only allowed to sail slowly and in the middle of the river. At a water level of 6.5 to 6.6 meters, the Graurheindorf-Mondorf ferry stops operating. From seven meters, access roads to the Rhine are closed in Beuel, and from 7.15 meters, the Bad Godesberg ferry and Bad Godesberg Rheinufer ferry stations close down. At 7.6 meters, the Mehlem-Königswinter ferry stops operating.
The Beuel riverside promenade is flooded from a water level of seven meters. In the Bonn district, the Rathenauufer between Erste and Zweite Fährgasse is the first to be affected. There, the situation for the riverside promenade and roadway also becomes critical above seven meters. The riverside promenade at Alter Zoll is flooded from a water level of 7.50 meters.
During high water, the cycle paths in Bonn can be partially flooded. On the left bank of the Rhine, the cycle paths are completely submerged from a water level of 6.50 meters. On the right bank of the Rhine, this happens at a water level of 7.50 meters.
In Cologne, cycle paths along the Rhine and a parking lot are already closed, said a spokesperson for Stadtentwässerungsbetriebe on Monday. In the late afternoon, the Cologne gauge showed a water level of just over 6 meters. From 6.20 meters, high water mark I applies, at which ships must travel at a slower speed in the middle of the Rhine.
Original text: Sofia Grillo
Translation: Jean Lennox