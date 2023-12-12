High water in and around Bonn Rhine water level to rise significantly in the coming days

From Koblenz to Cologne

On Monday, the Nina warning app issued a flood warning for the Middle Rhine between Koblenz and Oberwinter: "There may be flooding and an increased current in the riverbank area." In Koblenz, the water was around five meters high.

The Rhine is also rising in Cologne: at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, a water level of 5.79 meters was measured at the Cologne gauging station. The water level in the Rhine was rising at a rate of three centimetres per hour, according to the Cologne municipal drainage company. A level of 6.28 meters is expected at 7 a.m. on Tuesday - and rising.