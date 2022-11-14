Police looking for perpetrator : Robber tries to open ATM in Beuel with pavement slab

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob an ATM. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Carsten Rehder

Beuel A man tried to open an ATM in Beuel in the early hours of Monday morning. He used a pavement slab to get at the cash but did not succeed.

At 3.20 a.m. on Monday morning, an unidentified man used brute force to try to get cash from the Sparkasse ATM on Friederich-Breuer-Straße in Beuel. According to police spokesperson Simon Rott, he used a flagstone. The attempt to get at the money was unsuccessful, but it caused "immense damage" to the ATM.

The perpetrator must also have injured himself in his vain attempt to crack the machine, because the police discovered traces of blood on the ATM’s display. A resident was woken up by the noise and addressed the man, who then fled.

An immediately initiated manhunt was unsuccessful. The video recording of the bank has not yet been analysed. In the meantime, the police are looking for a man who is about 1.85 metres tall and of slim build. The perpetrator was dressed in black jacket, light grey hooded sweatshirt and black trousers. He was carrying a white cloth bag and a stick.

Original text: Axel Vogel