37-year-old robbed : Robbery in Bonn: Police search with chopper

A police helicopter was used on Sunday evening after a robbery in Bonn. (Symbolic photo) Photo: Petra Reuter Foto: Petra Reuter

Bonn A 37-year-old man was attacked and robbed by two armed young men in Bonn-Medinghoven on Sunday evening. The police also used a helicopter in the search for the perpetrators.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Two armed men threatened, attacked and robbed a 37-year-old man in a multi-storey car park in Bonn-Medinghoven on Sunday evening and then fled with several hundred euros. The police launched a manhunt for the perpetrators in the evening, which included the use of a helicopter.

The crime was preceded by a report on the internet, as the police reported on Monday morning. The 37-year-old man had come to Bonn from the Lower Rhine with his eleven and 15-year-old sons to meet the seller of a bicycle on the Europaring. The bicycle had been offered for sale on an internet sales platform. The private seller had told the 37-year-old man that he could look at the bicycle at 7 p.m. on the Europaring near house number 66.

At that time, the man drove into a multi-storey car park as agreed. There, however, a man allegedly threatened him with a knife and demanded that he hand over his money. A second perpetrator was allegedly armed with a hammer. The 37-year-old gave the men his money, whereupon they ran away. No one was injured during the crime.

The police were on the lookout for the perpetrators. Since it could not be ruled out that the two men had run into a nearby forest, the officers also used a helicopter. However, the two men have not been found so far. According to witnesses, the perpetrators were about 17 to 18 years old and wore an FFP2 mask. They were dressed in grey and black jogging suits.

The investigation into the crime and possible perpetrators is still ongoing. Information can be obtained by calling 0228/150.