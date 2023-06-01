June 2–4 Rock am Ring and Museumsmeilenfest: Tips for the weekend

Whether it is a chronic illness, the alcoholism of a relative or major, unexpected upheavals: in the course of their lives, many people get into crises from which they cannot (or do not have to) get out on their own. Under the motto "Talking helps!", the Bonn self-help contact point of the organisation "der Paritätische" gathers various self-help groups from the fields of addiction, health and psychosocial issues on Münsterplatz. The offer is directed at all interested parties, those affected, relatives as well as employees in Bonn's health care system.

Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn

When: Saturday, 3 June, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: free of charge