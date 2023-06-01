June 2–4 Rock am Ring and Museumsmeilenfest: Tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Enjoy the first warm summer evenings in the fresh air: Various events in Bonn and the region are suitably scheduled for that this weekend. Among them are Rock am Ring, BonnLive Openair, or the Museumsmeilenfest. Here are our tips for the weekend.
With the arrival of summer, many events are happening open air again. Whether it's music, theatre, culture or the big screen: this weekend will tempt even those who don't like fresh air to venture outside and enjoy the start of summer. Rock am Ring brings rock legends and newcomers to the Nürburgring, the Museumsmeilenfest offers an immense variety of exciting and interactive events and the first open-air concerts take place in Bonn. Cologne's summer cinema also starts its open-air season…
Rock am Ring
Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon, Die Toten Hosen and many more: Rock am Ring brings loud music, the best atmosphere and tens of thousands of fans to the Nürburgring this weekend. With summer temperatures of around 20 degrees, nothing stands in the way of the start of the festival summer. Tickets are available here.
Where: 53520 Nürburgring
When: Friday, 2 June to Sunday, 4 June
Admission: Weekend ticket 229 Euro, Day tickets 99 Euro, Camping between 99 and 599 Euro
Museum Mile Festival
The five museums of the Museum Mile have numerous offers for visitors for this year's Museum Mile Festival. They can listen to live music, learn new things at a science slam, get nostalgic with retro computer games and do a digital detox with yoga exercises. Night owls will not be left out either: The Kunstmuseum and the Bundeskunsthalle are offering süperdisko-beats, drinks, short tours and participatory activities until midnight on Saturday for the Art Night. The complete programme is available here.
Where: Museumsmeile, 53113 Bonn
When: Saturday, 3 June from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 4 June from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
BonnLive Openair
On the second of June, the "Kölsche Abend" kicks off the open air season in Bonn. The Funky Marys, Domstürmer, Miljö and Lupo bring the Kölsche attitude to life to the stage in Beuel. On Saturday, the Young Theatre Bonn presents "Der Grüffelo". The brilliant finale for this weekend will be Helge Schneider with his "Der letzte Torero Tour". Basketball fans can also watch the game of the Telekom Baskets against the MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg live at the public viewing on Saturday from 8.30 pm. Tickets are available here.
Where: Telekom Campus, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227 Bonn, Germany.
When: Friday, 2 June, 6.30 p.m.; Saturday, 3 June, 2 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. and Sunday, 4 June, 5.45 p.m.
Admission: depending on the event
Bonn Self-Help Day
Whether it is a chronic illness, the alcoholism of a relative or major, unexpected upheavals: in the course of their lives, many people get into crises from which they cannot (or do not have to) get out on their own. Under the motto "Talking helps!", the Bonn self-help contact point of the organisation "der Paritätische" gathers various self-help groups from the fields of addiction, health and psychosocial issues on Münsterplatz. The offer is directed at all interested parties, those affected, relatives as well as employees in Bonn's health care system.
Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
When: Saturday, 3 June, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Summer cinema at the Rheinauhafen in Cologne
On the first of June, the Sion Summer Cinema in Cologne also starts its open-air season. Until the beginning of September, film fans can enjoy blockbusters, literature and stand-up in a romantic Rhine backdrop. This weekend, the best outdoor sports and adventure films from 2022, the Oscar-winning comedy Everything everywhere all at once and the live mix show Kopfkino Open Air Vol. 8 will hit the big screen. Short musical art will be presented for 15 minutes each evening just before the film starts. The entire programme can be viewed here.
Where: Bay Rheinuferhafen, Harry-Blum-Platz 1, 50678 Cologne, Germany.
When: Admission from 7 p.m., film starts at nightfall (between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.).
Admission: 9.50 Euro in advance, 11 Euro at the box office
Closing event of the Kölner Schmiede
On Friday evening, six young voices of literature will present the results of intensive text work under the direction of Julia von Lucadou and Denis Pfabe. The audience will be the first to hear the debutants' texts live.
Where: Hall in the House of Education, Mülheimer Platz 1, 53111 Bonn.
When: Friday, 2 June, 7.30 to 9 p.m.
Tickets: free of charge
Arabian Night Music
At the meteorological start of summer, the summer nights replace the Arabian night music. On Sunday, lovers of classical music have one last chance to be enchanted by the works of Mozart, Wagner and Atfah at this dream play. At the centre of the play are people who live completely without risk and all the more lonely in airtight bubbles. Following the sounds of the foreign-language dream singers, seven people set off on a risky adventure. Tickets are available here.
Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
When: Sunday, 4 June, 7.30 p.m.
Tickets: 14 Euro, children's discount: 8 Euro
