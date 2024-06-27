Concert in Cologne Rod Stewart's indestructible show

In 1999 he had thyroid cancer, was operated on and had to learn to sing again. It didn't quite work out that way. Sometimes you think someone is trying to sing like Rod Stewart. Only this is Rod Stewart. But in his best moments, and there are many of them on this evening, he surpasses himself. He gives us the blues and the soul and the funk, is a party organiser, ballad prince and synth popper. From the very first notes of "Young Turks", the arena is electrified. Jump up, get going, dance the night away. As if someone had flicked a switch.