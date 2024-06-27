Concert in Cologne Rod Stewart's indestructible show
Cologne · Rod Stewart amazes his audience in Cologne's Lanxess Arena with a firework display of his hits. There's only one thing to do: jump up, get going, dance the night away. It was as if someone had flicked a switch.
At the end, everyone is flat. In the truest sense of the word. When the curtain goes up again shortly after 10 pm after the last encore "Sailing", you can see him and his 13 musicians lying motionless on the stage floor. There is no need to ask who "he" is when this title is mentioned. Even if the song about someone sailing across the sea in stormy weather and crossing the sky like a bird (which is meant purely symbolically) was not written by him, but by the Sutherland Brothers. But Rod Stewart popularised "Sailing" in 1975 and made it a number one hit.
The same applies to the majority of the 25 songs that the 79-year-old Londoner, who has always remained Scottish at heart, has on his set list in the sold-out Lanxess Arena on Tuesday. He is the "King of Cover". Hardly anyone knows that, but it doesn't really matter. You only have to read "The First Cut Is The Deepest", "I Don't Want To Talk About It" or "Some Guys Have All The Luck" to hear these songs, sung with that tender, raspy voice that has made the singer so unmistakable.
Stand-up man
In 1999 he had thyroid cancer, was operated on and had to learn to sing again. It didn't quite work out that way. Sometimes you think someone is trying to sing like Rod Stewart. Only this is Rod Stewart. But in his best moments, and there are many of them on this evening, he surpasses himself. He gives us the blues and the soul and the funk, is a party organiser, ballad prince and synth popper. From the very first notes of "Young Turks", the arena is electrified. Jump up, get going, dance the night away. As if someone had flicked a switch.
"Young Hearts Be Free Tonight, Time Is On Your Side" - this invitation, which is also a promise, is still full of magic. The hearts of those who were young in 1981 still are, and the fact that time, which has actually long since begun to run out, can still be an ally and not an enemy is incredibly comforting. Just like the almost 80-year-old, who stubbornly refuses to take this into account. Even if the motto of his current tour - "One Last Time" - sounds as if it could be his last.
He has also retained his second trademark - the blonde tousled storm hairstyle - and wears skintight skinny jeans with rose appliqués and a studded belt. Jackets with opulent patterns that would look good as upholstery on baroque furniture or as if glittering fabric had been generated from a disco ball. His shirt is wide open so that you can see a lot of skin, along with necklaces and bracelets and a watch and shoes with lots of bling. Every now and then he takes a sip from a glass of brown liquid. A magic potion? At his age, we'd like that too.
Stilettos and glitter boots
He is clearly at ease in the company of his musicians and singers, all of whom are blonde (apart from the brunette violinist). Only the women have been spared the amount of fabric for the band members' outfits. Men don't have to wear ultra-short skirts or shorts as counterparts, and they are also spared the stilettos and glittery boots and the throwing up of legs. Can you blame someone who asks "Da Ya Think I`m Sexy?" - and thus makes himself the object of carnal desires?
Sir Roderick (a member of the nobility since 2016) is clearly beyond reproach when he presents himself in a yellow shirt and blue suit after the backing singers' furious Chaka Khan cover "I'm Every Woman": "Blue and yellow are not only the colours of the Swedish flag, but also those of Ukraine." He then wishes victory to the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian people and Volodymyr Selensky.
He dedicates "Rhythm Of My Heart" to them all, accompanied by images of Ukrainian flags, a Ukrainian military cemetery and a child dressed in winter clothes. It carries a sign with the inscription "No war". Selensky's picture appears at the end. And Stewart turns to him and salutes.
In Leipzig, they booed him for his clear statement. And then again in Budapest. The people of Cologne applaud.
(Original text: Susanne Schramm; Translation: Mareike Graepel)