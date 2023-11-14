Day trip tips Roman wine route and riddles: five tips for day trips in the surrounding region

People are talking about the Rheinsteig. Last Sunday, WDR broadcast a 90-minute hiking report with TV presenter Judith Rakers in its "Wunderschön" series. Furthermore, the long-distance hiking trail has just been awarded the German Hiking Seal of Approval as a premium trail for the fifth time since it opened in 2005. The award is valid for a further three years. There is a system behind the seal: 23 trail sponsors are responsible for the 320 kilometres of hiking trail between Bonn and Wiesbaden. The sponsors go on an inspection tour on their respective sections at least twice a year, among other things to check the condition of the path and the markings. The photo here was taken near Lorch.