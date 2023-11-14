Day trip tips Roman wine route and riddles: five tips for day trips in the surrounding region
Bonn/Region · In the Eastern Eifel region, a small river stubbornly fights its way through volcanic rock; in the Bergisches Land region, visitors go on riddle tours; and on there are top-level hikes along the Rhine.
Nature at work: when a "nice" river meets stubborn basalt
In the Eifel village of Hohenleimbach between Kempenich and Adenau, an unassuming little stream rises under tall trees. There’s no indication of the enormous achievements it will be capable of on its 60-kilometre journey to the Rhine. The Nette babbles quietly through woods and meadows, passes the ruins in Virneburg and Bürresheim Castle, flows level through the town of Mayen. And then it shows its second face: the river struggles and rages, because for 200,000 years a cooled lava flow from the Wannen volcano group has been blocking its course.
With steady force, the Nette carves its way deeper into the riverbed, exposing heavy blocks of basalt - a natural template for the quarrying of rock by humans. There are information boards on the riverbank that clearly explain early basalt quarrying techniques.
The ideal starting point for a tour is the Volcano Park Information Centre right by the river. In the Rauschermühle mill, you can see exhibits documenting the volcanism of the region, which did not just begin with the eruption of the Laach volcano. The pushchair-friendly circular trail (2.5 km) along the Nette river impressively shows nature at work, and man is not idle either. Halfway round, a small turn-off leads to a sculpture park with original basalt boulders and fine carvings on tree trunks. The circular tour can be extended with a visit to Wernerseck Castle and/or the Meurin Roman mine.
Info: Tel. (02632) 98 750; www.vulkanpark.com; Tel. (06551) 96 560; www.eifel.info; www.plaidt.de
Where's the white rose?
Ansgarus, a pious monk in Altenberg, finds a withered rose, plants it, and it blossoms. After his death, the rose adorns his grave - and then mysteriously disappears. Who can help? Well, anyone who takes part in the mystery tour "Die verschwundene Rose" (the Missing Rose) in Altenberg in the Bergisches Land can help. Mystery tours are a relatively new offering from the tourism organisation Das Bergische. You get a backpack with water, snacks and information about the mystery all for the price of 20 euros, or ten euros without the backpack. All information is sent by email. The barrier-free "Rätselweg der Rose" starts at Altenberg Cathedral and takes two hours. Let's go!
Info: Tel. (02204) 84 30 00; www.dasbergische.de
Much praise and a fresh seal of approval for the Rheinsteig
People are talking about the Rheinsteig. Last Sunday, WDR broadcast a 90-minute hiking report with TV presenter Judith Rakers in its "Wunderschön" series. Furthermore, the long-distance hiking trail has just been awarded the German Hiking Seal of Approval as a premium trail for the fifth time since it opened in 2005. The award is valid for a further three years. There is a system behind the seal: 23 trail sponsors are responsible for the 320 kilometres of hiking trail between Bonn and Wiesbaden. The sponsors go on an inspection tour on their respective sections at least twice a year, among other things to check the condition of the path and the markings. The photo here was taken near Lorch.
Info: Tel. (0261) 97 38 470; www.romantischer-rhein.de
The cool leisure area in Gelsenkirchen
With 450,000 visitors a year, Nordsternpark is the most popular leisure area in Gelsenkirchen. In 1997, the Bundesgartenschau (Federal Garden Show) was organised on the site of the former Nordstern colliery, and today walkers, joggers, cyclists, inline skaters and Segway groups make their rounds. Children can play on the numerous playgrounds or ride ponies at the Ziegenmichelhof, an adventure education centre.
A giant Hercules by the artist Markus Lüpertz sits enthroned on the roof of a winding tower, visible from afar. Another of the park’s landmark is the double arch bridge over the Rhine-Herne Canal (photo). The construction with the two asymmetrical arches was built in 1997 for the Bundesgartenschau.
Info: Tel. (0209) 95 160; www.nordsternpark.de
Wine tastings on the Roman Wine Route
The "Roman Wine Route" is named after the Romans who planted the first vines on the Moselle 2000 years ago. It includes 19 Moselle villages north-east of Trier. From Kenn and Schweich, the themed route winds its way downstream to Leiwen and Trittenheim. Even after the harvest, wine is a central theme in the villages. Especially at the weekends, wineries and wine bars invite you to enjoy convivial wine tastings, including at Monika's Straußwirtschaft in Klüsserath (Fri-Sun from 5.30 pm) or the Lagenliebe wine bar in Schweich (Fri/Sat from 6 pm). Watch out on the way home: St Martin's processions are still happening in some places.
Info: Tel. (06502) 933 80; roemische-weinstrasse.de
(Original text: Heinz Dietl; Translation: Jean Lennox)