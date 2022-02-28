Demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine : Rose Monday in Bonn begins with an appeal for peace

A show of solidarity begins in front of the Old City Hall at 12:30 p.m. on Shrove Monday. Foto: Richard Bongartz

Bonn The Bonn Carnival Festivities Committee starts Rosenmontag (Shrove Monday) with an appeal for peace. A show of solidarity with Ukraine begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Old Town Hall (Altes Rathaus). Alcohol is prohibited in the Old Town and on the banks of the Rhine.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Bonn Carnival Festivities Committee will begin Rosenmontag with an appeal for peace and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. "The terrible images that reach us daily from Ukraine leave no one cold," Marlies Stockhorst, president of the Festausschuss Bonner Karneval, announced on Sunday. "Carnival stands for peace and tolerance, which is why we are calling on all carnival revellers to join us in sending a signal against war." The solidarity demonstration will take place at 12:30 in front of the Old Town Hall. In addition to Marlies Stockhorst, Lord Mayor Katja Dörner will also give a short speech.

Carnival Prince’s float stands before the city hall

Even though many carnival events are cancelled this year due to Coronavirus, some things are still planned for this Rosenmontag. The festivities committee wants to distribute 1000 red noses in the course of the day, and the Prince's float will stand in front of the Old Town Hall from 12 to 4 p.m. But it won’t just be standing there, it will have the Bonn Prince and Princess on board. This is meant to compensate at least in some way for the loss of the Rosenmontag parades. The city has designated so called tradition zones (Brauchtumszonen) where revellers can gather and celebrate under stricter conditions than usual. The 2Gplus regulation applies, which means you have to provide a negative test if you have not had your booster shot. These zones are located in the inner-city area, in the old town, the centre of Poppelsdorf and the Poppelsdorf castle and on the banks of the Rhine.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

There is also a ban on drinking alcohol in public in the old town, in Poppelsdorf and on the banks of the Rhine. The facemask mandate still applies from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in all town centres until Tuesday. In pubs and restaurants carnival may be celebrated and dancing is allowed at allotted standing and seated places, provided that the guests can prove that they have recently recovered from Covid-19 or are double vaccinated. Everyone, including everyone who has had their booster jab, must be able to show a daily negative test. The public order office will be making random checks.

Original article: Philipp Königs