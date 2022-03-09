War in Ukraine : Russian plane stranded at Cologne/Bonn airport

Cologne A Russian plane got stranded at Cologne-Bonn airport for more than a week. “This is a direct result of the EU airspace closure,” an airport spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Boeing 737 of the Russian airline Atran was supposed to have flown on to Liège in Belgium on 28 February. Due to the airspace closure for Russian aircraft, the Boeing is now parked in the cargo area of the airport. According to the spokesman, the parking fees for the airline are about 150 to 180 euros per day.

The Boeing is the only Russian aircraft at Cologne-Bonn Airport. “No other aircraft of Russian airlines are parked here,” said the spokesperson. No Russian aircraft are parked at the airports in Düsseldorf, Dortmund and Münster, spokespersons said on request.

In response to the attack on Ukraine, Germany has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft since 27 February.

(Original text: dpa; translation: Mareike Graepel ​)