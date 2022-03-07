Visit to children’s hospital in Sankt Augustin : Family from Ukraine taken by surprise by war back home

For Olha, her husband and her son, a place to stay was quickly organized in Poppelsdorf. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Olha P’s family had saved for a long time so their sick son could be treated in the children's clinic in Sankt Augustin. Now the family from Odessa has been taken by surprise from the war in their country. There’s no way they can return. They have now found a temporary new home in Poppelsdorf.

When Olha P. (34) travelled from Odessa to the Rhineland over two weeks ago with son Marc (8) and husband Alex (43), she had no idea that she wouldn’t be seeing her homeland any time soon. The family had saved up for nearly three years to have their seriously ill son treated at the Sankt Augustin Children's Hospital, a translator told the GA in English. In mid-February, they moved into a vacation apartment near the children's clinic. The treatment is over for the time being, and their rental contract was ended. The family had planned to return home at the weekend.

But following the surprise Russian invasion of their homeland, there is no way they can get back home. "We asked ourselves where we could go now?" says Olha, who doesn't want to see her last name in the newspaper. But she hadn’t reckoned with the Bonners' willingness to help. Faster than she thought, the family now has a roof over their heads in Bonn.

Help for Ukrainians Refugees should contact the Ausländeramt (office for foreign nationals) The Bonn city administration asks all refugees from Ukraine to contact the Ausländeramt (office for foreign nationals). Anyone affected can contact the Ukraine contact point at the Ausländeramt, for example by emailing ukraine@bonn.de or they can call ☎ 0228/ 77 60 52 or ☎ 0228/ 77 60 53. Visiting the Ausländeramt is also important because this is the office that will look after Ukrainian nationals in such a way that they do not have to return even if the visa-free visit period of up to 90 days expires. Anyone wishing to apply for state assistance should contact the Amt für Soziales und Wohnen (Office for Social Affairs and Housing), contact point Oxfordstraße 19. This office also takes care of health insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.bonn.de.

Accommodation was found quickly

Markus Sauerwald, a volunteer at the refugee aid of the Ippendorf parish church of St. Barbara, learned of the family's fate through a colleague at work. In just a short time, he and his fellow aid workers found accommodation for Olha and her family in Poppelsdorf, where they were able to move in the same Friday. The initiative also managed to buy furniture, a fridge and other appliances thanks to generous donations, reports Sauerwald.

As a lawyer, he has already advised and supported many refugees, including those from Syria, and now also wants to assist Olha and her family in legal matters regarding their stay in Germany. The case is complex: Olha's husband Alex was born in Russia and has a permanent right of residence in Ukraine. He therefore cannot be called up to the army. But there are still many unanswered questions for him, the lawyer explains. "The important thing now is that the family settles in here and that they get everything they need." This includes an Internet connection. Because both Olha and her husband urgently want to clarify with their employers in Ukraine whether it is still possible for them to continue working from Germany and thus earn money.

"We have been very lucky, I am very grateful for the support," says Olha, visibly touched by the commitment of the Bonners. She knows from her own experience how important it is to help people in crisis situations quickly and unbureaucratically. Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the civil war in Donetsk and Luhansk, her family has provided support to refugees from there, but now they themselves are in need of help, she says. Depending on how long they will have to stay in Bonn and how their employment in Ukraine turns out, she would also like to take a job here, says the young woman, who previously worked as an interpreter. She is also convinced that something could be found for her husband, an IT specialist. They don't want to be living at anyone's expense, she emphasizes.

Food in Ukraine is becoming scarce

The couple is very worried about the wellbeing of their parents, who live in the countryside near Odessa. It is increasingly difficult to get food there as well, the 34-year-old reports, and when there is a bomb scare, they have to flee to the cellars. "We call each other every day, say good night and hope to talk again the next morning."

They are also concerned about their son. Sooner or later he will need more medical treatment. The parents are therefore considering taking him to Bonn University Hospital. There, too, they are dependent on support. While the mother tells this, her son sits on a windowsill in the new apartment near the Poppelsdorfer Weiher and plays with a cell phone. Only hesitantly does he answer the question, asked in English, what his name is. At least he has understood. His gaze wanders around the small apartment. The boy knows that he will most probably have to celebrate his ninth birthday here on March 11.

Originaltext: Lisa Inhoffen

Translation: Jean Lennox

(ga)