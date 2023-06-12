Hot weather Saturday was the hottest day of the year to date in Bonn

In the early afternoon of Sunday, the thermometer in Bonn still showed 27 degrees. In contrast to other places in North Rhine-Westphalia, the city was expected to remain below 30 degrees, the meteorologist said. In the coming days, a "gradual slight cooling" is to be expected in Bonn and the surrounding region - after 28 degrees on Monday, temperatures will drop to 25 to 26 degrees on Tuesday. There will still be plenty of sunshine and no rain. Because of the pleasantly dry air, the high temperatures are expected to be more bearable.