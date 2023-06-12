Hot weather Saturday was the hottest day of the year to date in Bonn
Bonn · With a high of 31 degrees, Bonn experienced the hottest day of 2023 so far on Saturday. It is expected to cool down by a few degrees in the coming days.
Over the weekend, temperatures in Bonn broke the 30-degree mark. After the temperatures in the city were still at 29 degrees on Friday, the readings rose to 31 degrees on Saturday, a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) said on Sunday in response to a GA question. Accordingly, it was the hottest day so far this year in Bonn. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the temperature rose to above 30 degrees in many places.
In the early afternoon of Sunday, the thermometer in Bonn still showed 27 degrees. In contrast to other places in North Rhine-Westphalia, the city was expected to remain below 30 degrees, the meteorologist said. In the coming days, a "gradual slight cooling" is to be expected in Bonn and the surrounding region - after 28 degrees on Monday, temperatures will drop to 25 to 26 degrees on Tuesday. There will still be plenty of sunshine and no rain. Because of the pleasantly dry air, the high temperatures are expected to be more bearable.
People all over NRW are drawn outdoors by sunshine
Given the beautiful summer weather and temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius in some places, people all over North Rhine-Westphalia were drawn outdoors at the weekend. Many people were out and about on the Rhine promenade in Düsseldorf, as a dpa photographer reported. In Duisburg, the Ruhr Games sports and cultural festival in the Landschaftspark Nord and the marathon were the main attractions.
The mood at the public bathing lakes in NRW was good and peaceful. For example, a police spokesperson reported that Lake Baldeney in Essen is always very busy on summer days. The lakes and day-trip destinations in the Sauerland region were also well attended, said the police in the Hochsauerland district. "The summer weather is inviting." However, there were no excessive crowds or police operations.
But the hot temperatures in North Rhine-Westphalia also have their down-side. The summer drought increases the risk of forest fires. "Particularly at risk are damaged spruce areas where storms, drought and bark beetle infestation have led to an increase in dry wood residues," said a spokesperson for the State Forestry and Timber Agency at the request of dpa.
Original text: Christine Bähr with material from dpa
Translation: Jean Lennox