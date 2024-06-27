Summer holidays Save time and nerves at Cologne/Bonn Airport
Köln/Bonn · Many travellers in Bonn and the region will be heading off on holiday in just a few days. Many find the flight to their long-awaited destination stressful. But with the right preparation, one or two stressful situations can be easily avoided.
The summer holidays are just around the corner for people in Bonn and the region. From 8 July to 20 August is the peak travel period of the year - which makes for a correspondingly busy time at the airports. Cologne/Bonn Airport counted a total of 1.7 million passengers during the six weeks of the summer holidays last year. A particularly large number flew from there to Turkey, Spain and Italy.
Turkey is likely to be very popular again this year, especially as the airport is now offering several new direct connections to Turkish holiday destinations. However, a lot of traffic at the airport also means a lot of stress. It will be more relaxed if travellers make a few preparations before departure.
Before the day of travel:
- Choose your travel date carefully. Tuesdays to Thursdays are generally less busy at airports, even during the holidays, writes the comparison portal Check24. Book an ICE train journey or look for an S-Bahn connection if you are travelling from nearby. Line 66, for example, will take you to Siegburg station, from where you can take the S19 to the airport. The SB60 airport bus also runs directly to the departure terminal from Bonn main station. It is free of charge for travellers with a Deutschlandticket.If you are travelling by car, you can book a parking space. The airport's digital car park guidance system shows how full the three multi-storey car parks currently are. If you have someone take you to the car park, you have ten free minutes after driving to the airport
- Book a personalised time slot for the security check. Online reservations can be made via the "CGN Gateway" portal from 72 hours up to a maximum of one hour before departure. If you book the slot in advance, you can use a separate security lane.
- Check that your ID and travel documents are complete and valid. In many countries outside the EU, your passport must be valid for at least six months after entering the country. If the passport has expired and the holiday is imminent, travellers can obtain an emergency travel document from the Federal Police.
- Check in for your flight online in advance. This will save you a long wait at the check-in counter. If you only have hand luggage with you, you can go straight to security on the day of departure. If you have to check in baggage, you can use the evening before check-in with some airlines. This is possible in Cologne/Bonn with Eurowings, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and the Turkish airline Corendon.
- Remember to book bulky baggage such as pushchairs or surfboards in advance. If you bring more or heavier luggage than planned on the day of departure, you will pay twelve euros per additional kilo and piece of luggage.
- Activate updates on whether your aircraft is taking off as planned. To do this, select your flight on the airport's Arrivals and Departures subpage and mark it with a star. The current waiting time before security checks can also always be found there.
- Check the website of the Federal Foreign Office to see if there are any new travel advisories for your holiday destination. You may need additional documents such as a vaccination card.
On the day of travel:
- Be at the airport in good time. For travellers departing from Cologne/Bonn, the Federal Police recommend being at the security checkpoint at least 120 minutes before departure.
- Use the check-in counter without staff ("self-check-in") at Terminal 1 to check in your baggage yourself and avoid queues. The offer only applies to Eurowings travellers. Some airlines also offer a faster "priority check-in" service, but this costs extra.
- Stow your flight tickets, booking documents and ID cards in your hand luggage so that you have them to hand quickly.
- Check again at home that your hand luggage complies with the specified dimensions and is not too heavy.
- Pack your hand luggage as neatly as possible. It is best to stow small items such as keys and wallet in your hand luggage beforehand so that you don't have to rummage around for them. Do not put technical devices at the bottom of your rucksack, as you will have to show them. Liquids up to 100 millilitres belong in resealable 1-litre bags. This also includes toothpaste and creams. Take off your jacket before the check.
Original text: Nina Bärschneider
Translation: Mareike Graepel