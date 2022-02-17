Current Corona situation : Scholz: Majority of Corona measures to be dropped as of 20 March

As of 20 March, the federal and state governments want to abolish a large part of the Corona restrictions. Foto: AP/Michele Tantussi

Bonn/Re As of 20 March, a large part of the Corona measures are to be dropped, chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on wednesway. Meanwhile, the incidence rate in Bonn continued to drop on Wednesday.

As of 20 March, the federal and state governments want to abolish a large part of the Corona restrictions. This was announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Berlin on Wednesday. However, protective measures such as wearing masks and keeping a distance should remain.

"We can look forward with more confidence than we have been able to in recent weeks," Scholz said. He spoke of a "very special day" in the pandemic. Compared to neighbouring countries, Germany had come through the Omikron wave better. The peak has probably been reached by now.

With the measures taken by the federal and state governments, health and life had been protected and a lockdown had been prevented. But the pandemic is not over yet, said the Chancellor. Despite all optimism, one should not become careless.

Giffey calls for further vaccination efforts and more direct contact

Berlin's Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) has called for vaccination efforts to continue. "We must not let up," said the deputy chairwoman of the Conference of Minister Presidents on Wednesday after a federal-state meeting on the Corona pandemic. According to Giffey's assessment, even more emphasis must be placed on outreach and decentralised vaccination. Overcoming language barriers is also important, he said.

"There is definitely still potential if we address people in the neighbourhoods with trusted people in different languages," she said. "The two recipes for success are very simple," said the SPD politician: on the one hand, building trust through people who act as multipliers, and on the other hand, more offers and more contact on the ground. "This is what we have to focus on."

Gastronomic visits for unvaccinated people with rapid test possible from 4 March

From 4 March, restaurants and hotels are to be open to everyone again. Unvaccinated persons, however, will have to prove that they have passed a rapid test on the same day, according to the resolution of the federal and state governments published on Wednesday. The situation in hospitals is to be taken into account.

From 4 March, large events with more spectators possible

From 4 March onwards, football matches and other large events are to be allowed to take place with significantly more spectators than previously permitted. This is the result of a resolution paper agreed upon by the federal and state governments on Wednesday.

No more requirements for meetings of vaccinated and recovered people

The restrictions on private meetings introduced during the Corona crisis are to be abolished in a first step for vaccinated and convalescent persons. In future, any number of them will be allowed to meet again, according to the resolution paper of the consultations of the federal and state governments on Wednesday.

Obligation to offer home office to be dropped

Employers are no longer to be obliged to allow their employees to work at home, if possible, as of 20 March. If the pandemic development permits, the home office obligation is to be dropped as of 20 March, according to the resolution paper following consultations between the federal and state governments in Berlin on Wednesday.

2G access restrictions in the retail sector to end

The 2G access restrictions and controls on shopping introduced during the Corona crisis are to end. This was said by the co-chair of the Conference of Minister Presidents, Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD), in Berlin on Wednesday after consultations between the federal and state governments.

Scholz reiterates his commitment to compulsory vaccination

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) remains committed to the goal of compulsory Corona vaccination. He emphasised this on Wednesday after the federal-state consultations in Berlin. Despite the relaxation planned for the spring, it should not be forgotten that there will also be an autumn and a winter, Scholz warned. Therefore, it is right to prepare the legislation for a general vaccination obligation. "It will be necessary the moment when the weather gets colder again." Most recently, the legislative process in the Bundestag had stalled.

Original text: dpa/ga