May 17-21 Science night and wine market: tips for the Whitsun weekend
Bonn/Region · Taste Ahr wines, talk to scientists and discover the diversity of museums: We present these and other events in our tips for the Whitsun weekend in Bonn and the region.
Bonn's Science Night and Museum Day offer exciting activities, guided tours and lectures, while art is celebrated in Bad Godesberg and at the Katharinenhof. On the culinary side of the Whitsun weekend, the focus is on Ahr wines and French specialities. An overview of these and other tips for the long weekend.
14th Bonn Science Night
Can AI-supported weather forecasts change the world? And what do blue whales teach us about high blood pressure? Under the motto "Freigeist", scientists from various disciplines invite you to lectures, discussions and talks. In the "Tent City of Knowledge" on Münsterplatz, visitors can test their knowledge, get active themselves at the hands-on stations and talk to scientists. The two-day programme is rounded off with concerts and cabaret.
Where: Bonn city centre (Münsterplatz, Bottlerplatz/Mühlheimer Platz, Haus der Bildung, Bonn-Information), 53111 Bonn
When: Thursday, 16 May, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, 17 May, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Admission: free of charge, no registration required
Ahr wine market
The wines from the Ahr Valley will be presented in all their facets on the Whitsun weekend on the market square in Ahrweiler. With music, dancing and entertainment, wine lovers are invited to taste the wines from the Burgundy grapes. The wine market also offers a wide range of catering options. The ceremonial crowning of the new Ahr Wine Queen and Ahr Wine Princess will be celebrated on Friday at 7.30 pm.
Where: Ahrweiler market square, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
When: Friday, 17 May, from 5.30 pm, Saturday, 18 May, from 2 pm, Sunday, 19 May, from 11 am and Monday, 20 May, from 11 am
Admission: free of charge
International Museum Day
To draw attention to the diversity of German museums, numerous museums across Germany are opening their doors on Sunday for special offers and guided tours - including in Bonn. The Heimatmuseum Beuel, for example, is organising a children's rally, the Beethovenhaus is focusing on interactive digital offers and children can interact with artificial intelligence at the Haus der Geschichte. The digital offers can be used before Sunday. An overview of all participating museums can be found here.
Where: participating museums in Bonn and the region
When: Sunday, 19 May, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: mostly free of charge
Whitsun art market in Bad Godesberg
The Kunstverein Bad Godesberg has invited thirteen artists from the region to the first art market over Whitsun. Paintings, collages, prints, photographs and objects will be exhibited and sold.
Where: Kunstverein Bad Godesberg, Burgstraße 85, 53177 Bonn
When: Sunday, 19 May, and Monday, 20 May, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
The children
Physicist couple Hazel and Robin actually wanted to spend a cosy life on the English coast after their retirement. A meltdown at the nearby nuclear power plant, where the couple had worked for decades, turns their plans for the future upside down: although the radiation exposure on their property is still acceptable, on the edge of the exclusion zone Hazel and Robin have to come to terms with electricity rationing as well as water and food shortages. One day, Rose, a former colleague and affair of Robin's, appears with a plan that is met with horror by the nuclear scientists. Tickets for "The Children" are available from Bonn Theatre.
Where: Werkstatt, Rheingasse 1, 53113 Bonn
When: Saturday, 18 May, 8 pm
Tickets: 17.50 Euro
Sculpture exhibition at the Katharinenhof
Over the next few months, art enthusiasts will be able to admire sculptures around the forest clearings surrounding the former Rhenish forester's yard. More than 40 European artists are taking part in this year's annual sculpture exhibition.
Where: Katharinenhof, Venner Straße 51, 53177 Bonn
When: Friday, 17 May, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Duration of the exhibition: until 13 October
Day ticket: 6.50 Euro, free admission for children
French gourmet market
Last year, Italian delicacies adorned the market stalls around the Old Town Hall; this year, market visitors' hearts are beating for French cuisine. On offer will be pastries from Brittany, macarons from Provence and fresh sausage from Auvergne.
Where: Market at the Old Town Hall, Markt 28, 53111 Bonn
When: Wednesday, 15 May to Saturday, 18 May, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Flea market in the Rheinaue
The flea market in the Rheinaue in Bonn is one of the largest in Germany. This Saturday, the market will be held for the second time this year.
Where: Rheinaue in Bonn
When: Saturday, 18 May, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)