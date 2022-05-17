Australian Cuisine : Second "Pie Me" café opens at the Frankenbad in Bonn

In the new Pie Me Café at the Frankenbad in Bonn: manager Evalotta Picard, owner Gareth Patterson and staff members Luana Krauthäuser, Tim Rodenkirchen and Simon Wierich (from left). Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn Bonn has gained a second café, "Pie Me". Restaurateur Gareth Petterson opened a branch of the successful Australian model from Endenich near the Frankenbad in Bonn.

On Endenich's Kulturmeile, owner Gareth Patterson opened his Australian café Pie Me in March 2019. The concept was so successful despite the Corona pandemic that the 42-year-old restaurateur has now opened a branch near Bonn's Frankenbad; the manager there is Evalotta Picard (27).

After three months of conversion and renovation, the former office furniture shop is unrecognisable: new flooring, an additional wall separating the completely freshly installed kitchen. In addition, there are two barrier-free WC rooms on the ground floor. The dining room (28 seats) appears bright, modern and minimalist with its white walls, sparsely placed green plants and tables made entirely of recycled plastic.

Twelve seats are added on the terrace in front of the house, the tables and benches are made from old wooden planks from the scaffolding itself. Numerous specimens of the kangaroo flower, which originates from Australia, stand in pots on the tables and the outside window sills.

"I wanted to create a place where our guests could recharge with positive energy and good food," Patterson explains the philosophy. Half of the products come from regional partners: the beef from the Eifel, the potatoes from Hersel and the milk from Hennef.

"Pies" are considered a national dish Down Under and have a similar status as pizza or hamburgers in European countries. It is a pastry shell, usually filled with meat, but also vegetarian or vegan. At Pie Me Café, the pies are available individually between 5.50 and 6.50 Euro, for example with Pulled Pork, Coleslaw and Chipotle Yoghurt (5.90 Euro) or Cajun Sweet Potato (with chickpeas, almond pie and mango chutney) for 5.50 Euro.

The various pies are also available in nine menus in combination with mashed potatoes and salad (between 11.50 and 12.50 Euro), such as Vegan Caponata Pie (filling of summer vegetables, olives and capers) or Beef Chilli Cheese (filling of minced beef in BBQ sauce, cheddar and jalapeños (12.50 Euro each). Desserts include the Cinnamon Bun with organic cinnamon from Sri Lanka (3.50 Euro) or the Sweet Pies with cherries, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream (four Euro). In July, the culinary offer will be expanded with breakfast variations.

The coffee specialities (all alternatively with oat, soy or coconut milk) are prepared in a portafilter machine from the Milanese manufacturer Rocket (Aussie Latte 2.70 Euro, Flat White 2.60 Euro). Three types of Bundaberg Brew (0.33l) cost 3.20 Euro each, and the small wine list lists four open positions (0.2l) from five Euro and eight bottled wines from 17 Euro, such as the Australian Chardonnay "Koonunga Hill" from Penfolds for 22 Euro.

Info: Pie Me Café, Vorgebirgsstraße 52-54, 53119 Bonn-Mackeviertel, www.piemecafe.de, phone: 0228 93 49 74 45, open daily 11 am to 10 pm, no closing day.

Original text: Hagen Haas