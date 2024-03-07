Construction work in Bonn Sewer collapsed on Fritz-Schroeder-Ufer
Bonn · On Monday, parts of the sewer on Fritz-Schroeder-Ufer collapsed. The city of Bonn has cordoned off the area. Some part of the cycle path is affected.
On Fritz-Schroeder-Ufer in Bonn, a section of the municipal sewer between Wachsbleiche and Rosental Street collapsed on Monday. The damage to the sewer, which dates back to 1933, is believed to have been caused by roots from trees and bushes, according to the city of Bonn. This was the result of initial investigations carried out on Tuesday. The pressure of the roots on the sewer walls had caused the walls to collapse over a length of 2.50 metres.
The sewage is still flowing through the free section of the pipe for the time being, the report continued. The area around the sewer has to be dug up to six metres deep in order to repair the pipe. To this end, the city has cordoned off part of the grass verge and the cycle path in the affected area. Over the course of the week, it will also be determined exactly how the sewer runs along this section, as it was not laid in a straight line and there is a silt pressure pipe in the immediate vicinity that must not be damaged. At the same time, the civil engineering office is clarifying which specialist company can repair the damage in the short term.
(Original text: Tamara Wegbahn; Translation: Mareike Graepel)