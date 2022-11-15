Meteor stream of the Leonids : Shooting star night in Bonn and the region

Shooting star showers are forecast for the night from Thursday to Friday. Photo: dpa/Matthias Balk Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk

Bonn On the night from the 17th to the 18th November, it is worth taking a look at the starry sky. The meteor stream of the Leonids provides up to 15 clearly visible shooting stars per hour. Here’s where and when you can best see the celestial spectacle on Friday night in Bonn and the region.

In the second half of November, the so-called meteor stream of the Leonids becomes active. In the night from the 17th to the 18th November, the Leonids reach their peak. A look at the starry sky is worthwhile. According to weather expert Björn Goldhausen, up to 15 clearly visible shooting stars per hour can be expected on Friday night.

How do shooting star showers occur?

Every year in mid-November, the Earth crosses the path of a comet on its orbit around the Sun. As a result, the shooting stars of the Leonids appear in the night sky. Even though the comet particles burning up in the Earth's atmosphere are not as frequent as in other shooting star showers, the meteors are very bright and fast, according to stargazers.

Where and when can shooting stars be best seen in Bonn and the region?

According to Goldhausen, the Leonids come from the direction of the constellation of Leo. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday evening, the Leo constellation rises and reaches its peak in the second half of the night around 3 a.m.. According to the weather expert, a clear night sky and low ambient light are prerequisites for good visibility of the shooting stars.

There is a small hope of cloud gaps, but the weather is expected to become much cloudier over the next few days. Moonlight "could also cloud the view of one or the other shooting star", says Goldhausen. There are many beautiful vantage points in Bonn and the region from which the celestial spectacle should be visible in good weather conditions. Towards the Siebengebirge and the Eifel, onlookers should probably see the shooting stars best, as there are fewer light sources there, Goldhausen explains.