Bus station closed during major fire brigade operation Shop on Maximilianstraße unusable after blaze

According to incident commander Heiko Basten, the operation was difficult as the actual source of the fire was located at the rear of the building in the inner courtyard and was difficult to reach. The firefighters therefore had to break down several doors in order to start the extinguishing work. The fire had already spread from a covered terrace in the inner courtyard to parts of the building. However, as the building only contains offices and doctors' surgeries that were not occupied, fortunately nobody was injured by the fire.