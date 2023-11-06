Bus station closed during major fire brigade operation Shop on Maximilianstraße unusable after blaze
Bonn · A fire broke out in a commercial building in Maximilianstraße on Sunday. A firefighter was slightly injured during the extinguishing work and the ground floor of the building is unusable due to the fire.
A commercial building on Maximilianstraße was on fire on Sunday evening, which turned into a major operation for the fire brigade due to the difficult conditions for extinguishing the fire. One firefighter was slightly injured during the extinguishing work. The bus station had to be closed during the extinguishing work. The ground floor of the building is unusable after the fire
Passers-by see smoke and flying sparks
At around 7.30 pm, several passers-by alerted the fire brigade when they noticed smoke and flying sparks in Wesselstraße, Gerhard-von Are-Straße, Maximilianstraße and the bus station. The emergency services realised that a fire had spread in a multi-storey commercial building.
According to incident commander Heiko Basten, the operation was difficult as the actual source of the fire was located at the rear of the building in the inner courtyard and was difficult to reach. The firefighters therefore had to break down several doors in order to start the extinguishing work. The fire had already spread from a covered terrace in the inner courtyard to parts of the building. However, as the building only contains offices and doctors' surgeries that were not occupied, fortunately nobody was injured by the fire.
Due to the severity of the fire, the extinguishing work turned into a major operation involving around 50 firefighters from the Bonn-Mitte, Dransdorf and Beuel stations. At 8.30 pm, the emergency services were able to send out the message "Fire in control" and release the first units from the scene.
Bus platforms had to be closed
To ensure that the seven fire engines could stop in the immediate vicinity of the fire scene, the bus station was largely closed to traffic by the fire service. During the operation, bus platforms A1 to A3 and platforms B1 to B3 were completely closed to buses. SWB was on duty with an emergency vehicle during the fire operation and diverted bus services directly to other stopping areas so that no buses were cancelled.
In addition to the two fire brigade attack lines, the police, public order office and an ambulance were also on site. However, as the building only contains offices and doctors' surgeries that were not occupied, fortunately nobody was injured by the fire.
Smell of burning pervades the entire city centre
While the fire brigade quickly had the fire under control, clouds of smoke and the smell of burning spread throughout the city centre due to the severity of the fire. According to the fire brigade, the smoke even spread as far as Vogtsgasse, leading residents to mistakenly assume that an underground car park there was on fire.
At around 10 p.m., the firefighters had completely extinguished the fire and completed the clean-up work. However, the cause of the fire and the amount of damage caused are still unknown. The ground floor of the building is no longer usable after the fire.
Original text: Chantal Dötsch
Translation: Mareike Graepel